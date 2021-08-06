It doesn’t take much for me to get excited about sports. It doesn’t really matter the sport either. I’ve said time and time again I’m not a picky person when it comes to the wide world of sports.

But there’s something about watching the lower levels of baseball. I’m not a big fan of watching MLB games. There are moments of excitement, but that’s the top level for most baseball players — with the recent exception of the Olympic team.

For me, I love watching college, high school and even competitive youth baseball. Every person on the field has something to prove — a next level to get to.

The Cal Ripken Major70 World Series exemplifies that hard work from the youth baseball side.

Teams from across the U.S. — and the world — converge to Branson’s most prestigious ballpark to compete for the title of champion. The 12 year olds involved know what’s at stake, and that makes the games all the more fun.

The World Series — happening this year at Ballparks of America from Aug. 5-14 — is a chance for players to show their strengths and compete at a high level.

That’s why I love watching the World Series. The baseball is entertaining, the fields at Ballparks of America give a great view, and it’s a great moment for me to reflect on my time as a Cal Ripken World Series intern.

Oh yes, I spent long days at Ballparks working behind the scenes to make sure the tournament appeared to be running smoothly. Since that first summer in 2018, I’ve been back every year — either to visit or work.

And there’s truly nothing like the atmosphere at the World Series. If you can, go out to Ballparks of America to watch a game or two during the next week. A full schedule can be found at major70worldseries.org.

It’s also important to note that not only are teams from across the country competing, but two teams from Branson will also be competing. Stories about their journey can be found in previous issues of the paper or on bransontrilakesnews.com. Their schedules can be found on the tournament website. They will be playing under the team names Branson and Midwest Plains.

I’ll be out at the World Series as much as I can over the next week. Like I said, I love watching sports — and I live for the entertaining competition. If you see me out there, swing by, say hi, and let’s chat about local sports.

I’m signing off so I can make it to plenty of games. Let’s do this.