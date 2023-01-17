Hollister Courtwarming - Renee Sutton, Gracie Jennings, Journey Beckman, Kylie Kirk, McKenzie Hamilton, Kate HeardMalachi Henry, Dylan O'Rourke, Jesse Archibeque, Amis Warlick, Robert Mora, Dylan Jones, Ga.jpg

Front Row (L to R): Renee Sutton, Gracie Jennings, Journey Beckman, Kylie Kirk, McKenzie Hamilton, Kate Heard Back Row (L to R): Malachi Henry, Dylan O'Rourke, Jesse Archibeque, Amis Warlick, Robert Mora, Dylan Jones, Garrett Snyder Not Pictured: Brisa Gere

 Courtesy of Hollister School District

Hollister Court Warming is Friday, January 20. The Tigers will host Springfield-Catholic. The tip-off of the freshman game is at 5:00 PM with JV and varsity to follow. Coronation will take place between the JV and varsity games. 

 

Freshman:

Prince: Robert Mora

Princess: Kylie Kirk

 

Sophomore: 

Prince: Dylan Jones

Princess: Kate Heard

 

Junior:

Prince: Jesse Archibeque

Princess: Journey Beckman

 

Senior: 

Boys: 

Dylan O’Rourke

Garrett Snyder

Amis Warlick

Malachi Henry

 

Girls:

McKenzie Hamilton

Gracie Jennings

Brisa Gere

Renee Sutton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.