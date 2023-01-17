Hollister Court Warming is Friday, January 20. The Tigers will host Springfield-Catholic. The tip-off of the freshman game is at 5:00 PM with JV and varsity to follow. Coronation will take place between the JV and varsity games.
Freshman:
Prince: Robert Mora
Princess: Kylie Kirk
Sophomore:
Prince: Dylan Jones
Princess: Kate Heard
Junior:
Prince: Jesse Archibeque
Princess: Journey Beckman
Senior:
Boys:
Dylan O’Rourke
Garrett Snyder
Amis Warlick
Malachi Henry
Girls:
McKenzie Hamilton
Gracie Jennings
Brisa Gere
Renee Sutton
