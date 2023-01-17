Hollister Court Warming is Friday, January 20. The Tigers will host Springfield-Catholic. The tip-off of the freshman game is at 5:00 PM with JV and varsity to follow. Coronation will take place between the JV and varsity games.

Freshman:

Prince: Robert Mora

Princess: Kylie Kirk

Sophomore:

Prince: Dylan Jones

Princess: Kate Heard

Junior:

Prince: Jesse Archibeque

Princess: Journey Beckman

Senior:

Boys:

Dylan O’Rourke

Garrett Snyder

Amis Warlick

Malachi Henry

Girls:

McKenzie Hamilton

Gracie Jennings

Brisa Gere

Renee Sutton