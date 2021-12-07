Blue Eye senior Avery Arnold hit a career milestone while her team, the Lady Bulldogs, placed second in the Blue Eye Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs had a strong showing on the court in the semi-finals of the tournament defeating Berryville 70-22 on Thursday, Dec. 2.
After advancing to the Championship game, the Lady Bulldogs faced a tough opponent in the undefeated Bergman, Arkansas Lady Panthers on Friday, Dec. 4. The Panthers are a state ranked team and hold a 15-0 record. The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs record is 2-2.
The game was close at the end of the third quarter, with the Lady Bulldogs leading 45-44. The Panthers rallied in the last quarter to finish the game with a score of 62-50, grabbing the championship title.
During the game Arnold scored her 1,000 career point, scoring 13 points for Blue Eye. Also scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Riley Arnold who led scoring with 15 points, Kyla Warren with 7 points, Gracyn Fairchild with 7 points and Makayla Johnson with 4 points.
