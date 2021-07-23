I absolutely love the Olympics. Honestly, if you’re truly a sports fan, you do too. And even if you aren’t, the Olympics are somehow entertaining for you too.

Obviously, based on my profession, I love all sports, but the Olympics offers so much more for that.

The world and country we live in today is more divided than ever. But no matter how you feel about the politics, the economy, the social changes of our world, supporting the United States of America is something we can all get behind. It offers — as many sports do — an oasis in the unknown.

I’ve said it in columns before — and I’ll probably never stop saying it — sports are my getaway. I love watching and cheering and supporting and analyzing.

But there’s something different about this year, and we all know it. The pandemic is still raging on, and we have no idea what is going to happen next. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics — a year later than scheduled — are the same way.

Since arriving in Japan, multiple athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. Vaccines were not required for those involved, changes were made to the Olympic Village, and there will be no fans in the stands.

If this isn’t a perfect example of what our world looks like right now, I don’t know what is. Vaccines are required in the United States, but there are countries in the world who don’t have access to any vaccines. Changes have been made to how we live, work and interact with others. Fans at games are a blessing rather than a given.

This isn’t exclusive to these Games.

The 1968 Mexico City Games is an iconic one with what has become known as the Black Power salute on the podium by Tommie Smith and John Carlos representing the civil unrest in the United States. Multiple African countries boycotted the 1976 Montreal Olympics to protest of New Zealand’s cooperation after the rugby team toured apartheid-era South Africa. The United States boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics because of military decisions by the Soviet Union.

What happens in the world has an effect on what the Olympics looks like.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still looking forward to the Games. Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. women’s soccer coach, was someone who helped coach teams of mine, coached at camps I attended, and even played small-sided, indoor scrimmages with me, some of my teammates, Kansas City Comets players and others, on Sunday nights after practice at a local community college.

I can’t wait to watch gymnastics, track and field, baseball for the first time, swimming, tennis — let’s be honest, I could watch anything at the Olympic level and enjoy it. I hope you all feel the same way.

But I also hope while doing this, you think about and process what it means to hold the Games without fans, with the pandemic ongoing, and how this is different for everyone involved.

Before I sign off, here’s my one moment of non-journalistic integrity: GO USA!

Now, let’s do this.