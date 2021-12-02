Blue Eye Bulldogs vs. Jasper Pirates

60 51

The Blue Eye Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs brought home first round wins in area tournaments this week.

According to Coach Doug Arnold, the Blue Eye Bulldogs defeated the talented Jasper Pirates on the court during the first round of the Omaha Invitational Tournament, which was held on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“Blue Eye had balanced scoring with Ryan Cardenzana leading all scorers with 21,” Arnold said. “Lance Clark finished with 14 points while battling foul trouble and Logan Isbell added 10 points.”

Cardenzana hit a career high during the game with seven 3-throws, according to Arnold.

The Bulldogs defeated the Jasper Pirates 60-51.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs vs. Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

68 20

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs also took home a win against the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves during a tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Wolves team in the first round of the Blue Eye Invitational Tournament 68-20.

According to Coach Ken Elfrink, the team took a lead in the first quarter.

“The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early 28-3 1st quarter lead and never looked back,” Elfrink said. “Blue Eye had a well balanced attack on the offensive end led by Avery Arnold.”

Avery Arnold scored 24 points in the game leading the Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs had a great team effort to keep the lead after the first quarter.

- Kyla Warren scored 14 points

- Riley Arnold scored 12 points

- Gracyn Fairchild 12 points

“Makayla Johnson contributed a team high rebounding with 12 boards,” Elfrink said.