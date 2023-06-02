The Reeds Spring Middle School’s Esports team showed their gaming talents at a state competition, earlier this spring.
The team qualified to attend the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF) State Championship, which took place on Saturday, May 27, in St. Louis.
The RSMS team members Brody Colman, Otto Davenport, Travis Gray, Mathew Crabtree, Ben Zwicky, and Gage Johnson faced off against Cape Girardeau Central Junior High, Columbia West Middle School, and Hixson Middle School from Webster Groves during the competition.
Reeds Spring Middle School Esports Coach Drews Parsons said he is proud of the team and the program. This is the second year for the Middle School Esports program for the Wolves.
“It was a phenomenal experience and I look forward to doing it again,” Parsons said.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
