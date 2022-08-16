A Branson football player is raising money for a charity dedicated to helping children with cancer.

Sophomore Dane Efird, 15, is dedicating his 2022 football kicking season to kids with cancer by turning his stats into life-saving research dollars with his Kick-It campaign. All money raised will go to the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, which is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada.

“My Kick-It campaign benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand, (which) is a fundraiser that helps benefit children with cancer by providing funding for research,” Dane told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “For every $50 donated it pays for an hour of research on the fight against childhood cancer.”

Dane learned about the charity and how he could help in July.

“When I was attending the National Kohls Scholarship camp in July they did a presentation on this and I felt compelled to help,” Dane said.

Dane’s father, Dr. Chad Efird, told Branson Tri-Lakes News said he and his wife, Amy, are extremely proud of their son.

“Dane is a multi-sport athlete, football and soccer,” Chad said. “Last year as a freshman he did get a varsity letter in both sports. He enjoys playing defense on soccer and being the kicking specialist in football except punting.”

“Dane was invited to the National Kohls Kicking Camp in Gatlinburg, Tennessee this summer, where he Learned about the opportunity to help charities by using his skills, field goal kicking. As a parent you are always proud of your kid for the accomplishments they obtain, whether that’s academic, athletic or helping out the community. Dane has done some amazing things at such a young age but his willingness to use his talent to give to a charity is the crème de la crème. It is important for him to know that he is helping make a difference in someone’s life by giving to a charity, specifically Alex’s Lemonade Stand. The money that Dane obtains will help advance research for pediatric cancer so that hopefully someday a cure can be found. Dane is very enthusiastic about this opportunity and we are extremely proud of him for wanting to donate.”

Dane is Chad and Amy’s youngest child, with three older siblings who all played sports.

“Dane has grown up watching his siblings play soccer and football. He has been exposed to soccer his whole life and has been playing it since he was four years old but recently has developed an affection for kicking a football,” Chad said. “He has found a true passion in kicking field goals and has only been doing this for roughly 15 months. He continues to work daily to improve his skills and would love to have you, the fans, come on Friday nights and watch the Branson Pirates Football games.”

Dane has raised a little over half of his goal already.

“I am just getting the information out there, but so far I have had $285 in donations and multiple pledges based on my season points,” Dane said. “My goal is $500, which I feel pretty confident I will get by the end of football season.”

Dane said he hopes others help the fundraising for these kids and encourages others to visit his campaign page and make a donation.

“You can help by going to my page and either making a direct donation or making a pledge,” Dane said. “A pledge is placing a dollar amount on how many points I will make this year kicking at my high school Friday night football games.”

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was started by then 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Alex held a front yard lemonade stand to raise money. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million, states the Alex’s Lemonade Stand website. Since her death, the foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

To donate or learn more about Dane’s Kick-It campaign visit www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2946017.