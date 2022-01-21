Reeds Spring’s Lexi Harris finished in second place at the Gem City Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Harris pinned three opponents before losing in the championship match of the 159-pound weight class.
Later in the week, the entire RSHS wrestling team defeated Hollister 42-30 and beat Cassville 33-17.
