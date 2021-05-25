Three relay teams and two individuals led the Blue Eye Bulldogs girls track team to a fourth place trophy at the MSHSAA Class 2 State Track and Field Meet on Friday, May 21.

Junior Kyla Warren placed second in the 100-meter dash in 12.46 seconds and second in the 200-meter dash in 25.85 seconds.

Warren also anchored the 4x100-meter relay of junior Makayla Johnson, junior Alexis Litel and sophomore Samantha George that placed sixth with a time of 52.17, and the 4x200-meter relay of Litel, freshman Kieryn Fairchild and George that finished 13th overall.

Junior Riley Arnold also brought home individual medals. She placed third in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. She finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 21.92 seconds, and the 3,200 in 11:43.95. Her 2:25.36 time in the 800-meter run earned her a seventh place medal overall as well.

Arnold also anchored the 4x800-meter relay of George, junior Braylynn Siercks and junior Avery Arnold for ninth place.

The only boy from Blue Eye to make it to state was junior Ryan Cardenzana. He finished sixth in the 3,200 with a 9:59.07 time.

School of the Ozarks finishes with one medalist

Sophomore John Carswell was the only one for the Patriots to find the podium on Friday. He placed sixth in pole vault at 12 feet, 3.25 inches.

Seniors Gideon Martin and Caleb Roberts also competed at state. Martin finished 11th in long jump and 13th in triple jump. Roberts finished 15th in discus.

Sophomore Johnathan Porter finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles. Porter and Martin also ran in the 4x1 that placed 11th and the 4x400-meter relay that placed 16th.

Senior Erika Porter was the only girl to make it to state for S of O. She finished 11th the 100-meter hurdles and 14th in the 300 hurdles.