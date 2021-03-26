I told you all I would hold myself accountable, so here we are again. This time, with the women’s bracket. And I gotta say, I feel much better about this one... for now.
One of my favorite things to do with brackets is to go with my gut. I take whatever information is in my head into consideration, but it’s mostly my gut.
I have picked Missouri State over Stanford in the Sweet 16. That went against my gut, but I had to do it. I’m a Bear, and I know some of those girls from my childhood. It was a gutsy pick, but I’m sticking with it.
Other than that, I’m incredibly confident in my Final Four, and I think it’s going to be a great battle to the championship. Every team left is an impressive one, and I hope you all get the chance to watch at least one game this season.
(Just in case you were curious, Missouri State plays Stanford at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. You can watch that game on ABC.)
Happy Almost-April, everyone.
