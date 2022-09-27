A Forsyth Senior baseball player has committed to continue his education and athletic career at College of the Ozarks next year.
Senior Aaron Gross said he is excited to announce his decision to stay close to home and attend the college, known as Hard-Work-U.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been given to play at College of the Ozarks. I’ve wanted to play college baseball ever since I was little and I’m super excited to finally be able to,” Gross told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I would like to thank God, my family, and everyone else who helped me achieve my dreams of playing college baseball.”
Forsyth Panther Baseball Coach Bryon Richardson said Gross is the total package.
“Aaron Gross is a coach’s dream. He is the whole package- a great player, competitor, leader, and tremendous student with high character,” Richardson said. “God is number one in Aaron’s life, and I am excited for him to find a school with the same values. I am so proud of Aaron for the man and the player he is. I am excited to see him have a great senior year for the Panthers, and a bright future for the Bobcats!”
