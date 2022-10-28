The volleyball court saw a face off Panther versus Panther for the title.
The Forsyth Lady Panthers traveled to Hollister on Monday, Oct. 24 to face off against first seeded Mountain Groves Lady Panthers for the Class 3- District 11 Championship.
The Forsyth team put on a strong game but were unable to triumph over Mountain Grove. Mountain Grove defeated Forsyth 3-1.
Forsyth finished their season with a 59.4% winning record of 19-8-5.
