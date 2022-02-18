The College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcats continued their solid play with a win at home over Bacone College Tuesday night. With another Annie Noah double-double, 21 points from Kayley Frank, and 16 points from Grace Steiger, the Lady Cats cruised to their seventh straight win and 12th out of their last 13.
Michelle Gabani started the scoring with a bucket on the Lady Cats first possession. That would start a 14-1 run with points from Blythe Benefield, Kayley Frank, and Annie Noah. A Bacone timeout would try to slow the momentum but it was to no avail. Gabani scored the next four Lady Cat points and Katie Mayes added four of her own to cap another 8-5 run to close out the quarter with the Lady Cats leading 22-6.
Katie Mayes made it six unanswered points for her, scoring on the first possession of the second quarter. Grace Steiger followed with a basket and the Lady Cats were in control early. Bacone began to find a little rhythm and began challenging the Lady Cats, but the offensive attack continued. The defense also showed continued dominance as the Warriors could not find the bottom of the net more than twice through the first 5:52 of the quarter. Another Bacone timeout was called but Blythe Benefield and Cameran Martin responded with points out of the huddle. The Lady Cats closed out the half leading 37-17 and in control of every aspect of the game.
The Lady Cats picked up where they left off in the third quarter. Frank, Noah, Gabani, and Benefield opened the quarter on an 21-2 run and Bacone saw the game climbing out of reach at a rapid pace. Grace Steiger scored the final four points of the frame for the Lady Cats and the lead had grown to 64-27 as the clock ticked down.
The fourth quarter was much of the same as Kyra Hardesty drained a three to get in the scoring column with 8:47 left to play. Jada Henry scored to cap a 9-1 run to start the quarter and the Lady Cats were rolling. The Lady Cat defense continued to stifle the Warriors and they were unable to score for the final 3:02 of the game. The Lady Cats got baskets from Stevi Jones and Grace Steiger to finish out the scoring and cruise to the 86-37 victory.
Annie Noah recorded yet another double-double ripping down 17 rebounds to go with her 12 points. Kayley Frank racked up 21 points, and Grace Steiger finished in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds. Michelle Gabani and Katie Mayes each added eight points, while Cameran Martin tacked on six to go with eight rebounds. Blythe Benefield and Stevi Jones contributed five points each, while Kyra Hardesty added three and Jada Henry chipped in two in the win.
The Lady Cats will be back in action Saturday, February 19 for their final regular season home game when they host a talented Iowa Wesleyan team in a 1:00 start. The Lady Cats will also honor seniors Kyra Hardesty, Michelle Gabani, and Grace Steiger prior to the game for Senior Day.
