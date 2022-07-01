Big Cedar Lodge just announced this summer’s local golf special that I know our area golfers will be excited about! These special deals will be available all of July & August, Sunday through Wednesday.
Missouri’s Best Combo: Book Ozarks National & Buffalo Ridge together for $250. Saves $80 per person off the already reduced local rate. The Missouri’s Best Combo was created to celebrate Ozarks National & Buffalo Ridge recently being named as Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play in Missouri.
Short Course Combo: Book Top of the Rock & Mountain Top together for $150 anytime. Save $45 per person off the already reduced local rate.
The offers are available to residents of the following counties: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster, Wright, Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Washington. Rounds do not have to be played on the same day, but must be booked at the same time via phone 1-800-225-6343.
