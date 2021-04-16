The Reeds Spring boys golf team has gotten off to a strong start this season, finishing near the top of almost every tournament they’ve competed in.
The Wolves won the Forsyth Tournament with junior Ty Cooper placing first, Tucker Blevins placing seventh and Reece McMurdo placing seventh. The Wolves have also placed high in the Cassville Wildcat Invitational (second) and Reeds Spring Invitational (second).
Branson’s Drew Garrison also shot well this past week at the Springfield Invitational, earning a share of the first place medal with a score of 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.