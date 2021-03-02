Branson High School and Reeds Spring High School qualified a combined three athletes for the state tournament last week.
Branson sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen placed first in the sectional meet at Willard High School on Saturday, Feb. 27. Isringhausen, at 126 pounds, defeated the No. 1 ranked athlete in Class 3 for the gold medal.
Three other Branson Pirates competed in the sectional tournament. Freshman TJ Storment placed fourth in the 106-pound class. COVID-19 modifications to the postseason prevented him from qualifying for state this year, but in previous years, the fourth place finish would have qualified him for state.
Senior Patrick Rank and sophomore Cade Grimm competed in the sectional tournament for Branson as well in the 113-pound and 170-pound class, respectively.
Reeds Spring qualified junior Evan Wilson in the 170-pound class of Class 2 and sophomore Eben Crain in the 285-pound weight class.
The state tournament will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, at 19100 E. Valley View Parkway. Reeds Spring will compete on March 11. Branson will compete March 12.
