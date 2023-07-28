While most high school football fans are still in “summer mode,” varsity and junior varsity football players from teams around the state are gearing up for pigskin season.

Among those teams: the Hollister Tigers.

The Tigers will find themselves in somewhat of a rebuilding season, with the loss of a number of athletes who graduated last year.

Hollister Head Football Coach and Athletics/Activities Director Mike Johnson believes this season’s athletes have the potential to finish strong, with some hard work and patience.

“We have been working hard in the weight room and on the field this summer,” Johnson said. “We have a much smaller team than we’ve had the past few years, but our kids are working their tails off and are really a fun team to coach.”

Johnson said the team is currently in the middle of Tiger Football Camp, and has traveled to Branson for 7-on-7 and to Thayer to participate in a jamboree-type setting.

“The boys are working extremely hard as we gear up for the Evangel Team Camp. We would like to compete for a district championship this year,” Johnson said. “We have a young team that lacks a ton of experience, but has the athleticism to be dangerous. If we stay patient and believe in the process I believe we can have a strong finish.”

Johnson said he hopes the community will come out to Tiger football games to show their support every Friday night this fall.

For information about the Hollister School District and its upcoming athletic events, a district calendar can be viewed at https://www.hollister.k12.mo.us.