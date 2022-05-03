The Branson Pirates baseball team changed the trajectory of their season after a strong game at the plate against Neosho on Saturday, April 28. The Pirates had a tough schedule the past 10 days playing against Class 5 powerhouses in Northwest Arkansas and Springfield, and Neosho wasn’t going to be a breeze either. The Pirates and Neosho have both defeated the same schools so far this season including West Plains, New Covenant Academy and Parkview making their squads comparable.
It could have been the sunny 70 degree weather or the motivation to beat another COC opponent, but the Pirates fought with loaded bases and strong throws on the mound. Senior Cole Heath was on the Pirates top contributors on Saturday, going 2 for 2, with 2 RBI’s and a double. Also contributing from the senior class was Lance Strahan hitting 2 of 4, 2 RBI’s and a stolen base. It was a big night on the mound for sophomore Collin Ross who took the win (3 to 2) in 6 innings giving up 2 runs while striking out 8.
The Pirates’ win broke their seven game losing streak and improved their record 13 to 12 for the season. There are just two weeks left in the regular season and the last chance to watch them play at Pirate Park is Thursday, May 5, at 4:30pm.
