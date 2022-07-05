Want to help children with developmental disabilities? Or how about financially strapped families whose children have been hospitalized, or those who need shelter from domestic violence?

You can certainly make a significant difference this summer, as nearly 50 Ozarks children’s charities will benefit from the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.

That was the message Monday at the tournament’s annual Media Day presented by the H.O.P.E. Foundation at Highland Springs Country Club. With this year’s theme called “Impact Tomorrow, Today,” longtime PCCC Executive Director Jerald Andrews encouraged business leaders and individuals to step forward and springboard the charities toward their missions.

After all, the tournament has gifted nearly $18.4 million since its inception in 1990, and a year ago it distributed a record $1.07 million.

“Our charities do incredible work and all rely heavily on our tournament to help them make a difference,” Andrews said. “Businesses and individuals have thrown their support behind our tournament for years through our fundraisers, and we hope they return – and that new folks join in. Most of us cannot fathom what our charities truly do on a daily basis.”

Fundraising events are scheduled July 15 to July 25, with the pros to play July 21 to 24 at Highland Springs Country Club. The tournament is one of only four original members of the tour, and one of only two that have been held at the same golf course since 1990. This year marks the 24th with Price Cutter Supermarkets as a presenting or title sponsor. It’s Year 19 for Dr Pepper. The tournament has gifted nearly 93 percent of its total – or $17,085,352 – since Price Cutter joined the tournament.

“I have always said this is more than a golf tournament. Shop local is our motto, and we try to practice what we preach,” said Rob Marsh, Vice President of Operations for Price Cutter Supermarkets.

This year’s purse is $750,000, with the winner to earn $135,000. The Korn Ferry Tour announced in early 2021 that all tournaments will have a $1 million purse beginning in 2023.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, we are thrilled to return to Springfield for the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “We value our partnerships with Price Cutter and Dr Pepper, as well as the ongoing support from Highland Springs Country Club. At this year’s tournament, which will mark the 33rd playing of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, we look forward to having another successful week in this history-rich event that has been a staple on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule since our inaugural season in 1990.”

WAYS TO SUPPORT THE CHARITIES

VOLUNTEERS: The PCCC is seeking to build its 1,000-person volunteer army, led by Volunteer Chair Sharon Alexander. Please sign up at pricecuttercc.org/volunteers.

CORPORATE SKYBOXES ON 9TH & 18TH GREENS, TENTS ON 18TH FAIRWAY: Choose your best seat package, as these include covered seating and all-inclusive access to the Imperial Ozarks Club Tent (food and beverages). Visit pricecuttercc.org to see all the sponsorship opportunities.

PRO-AMS & GOLF EXPERIENCES: The PCCC offers nearly a dozen golf experiences, to be played at area courses such as Highland Springs, Top of the Rock, Buffalo Ridge, LedgeStone, Millwood, Fremont Hills & Silo Ridge. Most events include the opportunity to play with a pro, and all include a great golfer gift package, lunch, on-course beverages, team photos, trophies & PCCC tournament ticket packages.

GETAWAY TO PARADISE RAFFLE: For $100, you could win a 7-night trip to Castella Del Mar in Manzanillo, Mexico. You have a 1-in-300 chance to win, and the house features six bedrooms and full kitchen staff.

MICHELE KISER WOMEN’S GOLF CLINIC & FASHION SHOW: It’s set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 18 at Highland Springs Country Club and features area PGA teaching professionals giving 90-minute lessons. A salad lunch and fashion show follow. Call 417-887-3400 to sign up.

ON-COURSE SPONSORSHIPS: Show off your company banner in high-traffic areas or on bleachers, water coolers and so forth to help generate interest in your business, plus help kids in the Ozarks.

HONORING OUR HEROES PROGRAM PRESENTED BY OZARKS HONOR FLIGHT: What a way to support charities and, in the process, allow retired and current military, law enforcement, first responders and nurses – and their families – to be admitted free of charge. Seating is in a tent on the 18th green, and families also receive access to the Imperial Ozarks Club food & beverage tent.

$25 TLC PROPERTIES CHARITY SWEEPSTAKES – WIN A 2022 TOYOTA TACOMA OR $10,000: Tickets are $25 each, with the ticket-buyer given a 1-in-10,000 chance to win a 2022 Toyota Tacoma, or $10,000. You also could win one of 125 daily prizes during the PCCC. The ticket also is good for a four-day grounds pass.

GOLF BALL & CHARITY AUCTION PRESENTED BY ATRIUM & CPI TECHNOLOGIES: It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center. Businesses can donate gift cards or other big items, with charities to receive 100 percent of the profits.

$20 FOR RICK’S AUTOMOTIVE RAFFLE: You could win one of four grand prizes – a 2022 John Deer UTV, $50,000, a seven-night stay for two at Vidanta Resort in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico or a five-night trip for four to Outrigger Beachcomber Resort in Waikiki, Hawaii. The ticket also could win you one of 100 Rick’s Automotive certificates and is a pass into the 2022 or 2023 PCCC.

THE ULTIMATE PRESENTED BY RIDEWELL SUSPENSIONS: Win a 2022 Corvette Stingray, as a $1,200 sponsorship offers a 1-in-100 chance of winning the car and a 1-in-10 chance of winning $1,000 prizes. Perks include air-conditioned seating on the 18th green and VIP clubhouse parking.

NAMI NEON NIGHT RUN: The PCCC’s annual run is the NAMI Neon Night Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. It will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Missouri. Register at ACTNOWRACING.COM

HARVEST MOON FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY SGC FOODSERVICE It is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, September 25 under the stars on the Highland Springs driving range. Chefs from across the area converge to deliver delicious foods for an event that also includes adult beverages as well as silent & live auctions.

PLATINUM CLUBS & CLAYS CLASSIC PRESENTED BY USA MORTGAGE: It’s set for Oct. 5, with morning and afternoon rounds at both Top of the Rock and the Ozarks Shooters Complex. We’ll also have a gala and auction the night before at the White River Conference Center at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

ROCKIN’ ROLL BIKE & MUSIC FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY UNITED HEALTH CARE: Music Therapy of the Ozarks is putting on its fifth annual event, set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Mother’s Brewing Company in downtown Springfield. It features bike rides of the following -- a family fun ride, and others of 20 miles and 35 miles as well as a 55-miles (gravel & road options). Register at WWW.BIKEANDMUSICFEST.ORG.

CHARITIES & BUSINESS LEADERS

Kandice White of H.O.P.E. Foundation, which helps cover bills for families whose children are hospitalized: “HOPE Foundation has been a part of the Price Cutter Charity Championship tournament for many years now. They have given us so many amazing opportunities to raise additional funds to continue our mission. With those additional funds, we are able to help so many more families in our community, and we could never thank them enough!”

Susan Miles, Executive Director of Champion Athletes of the Ozarks, which assist those with developmental disabilities: “Champion Athletes is proud to be part of the Price Cutter Charity Championship. We look forward to working the Volunteer Tent each year. It is a perfect opportunity for our individuals to use their life-skills training and our work skills. We are counting, packing, serving volunteers, taking directions and following through with those directions. Thanks to the general sponsors, the funds we receive allow us to offer more programs to our individuals.”

Susan Mellentine, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks: “We are so grateful at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks for the continued support of everyone involved with the PCCC. With the funds received, we will continue to move forward with our mission to ignite the potential of our youth through the power of a mentor. Because our services are free to our families and volunteers, this money is crucial in keeping the safety and quality of our matches so our children can break destructive cycles and believe more is possible in life. Thank you to PCCC donors, volunteers, supporters and agencies. Together we can do BIG things!”

Lowlan Breaux of the Ozarks Teen Challenge, which provides a 15-month residential, faith-based substance abuse and behavioral program for 13- to 17-year-olds:

“Our partnership with the tournament helps in our fundraising efforts as we look forward to developing a Student Life Center that will accommodate a wide variety of indoor sporting, strength training, recreation and physical fitness activities for our students. Moreover, this facility will provide us with space to host family and marriage conferences, community engagement events and much more.”

Mike Spruill, General Manager of KOLR 10, KRBK, Ozarks Fox & OzarksFirst.com: “KOLR 10 and KRBK covet our partnership with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the PCCC. The opportunity to align with this wonderful event and so many outstanding and deserving charities is so rewarding for our team at KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox.”

Greg Horton, Co-Owner and CEO of Integrity Home Care & Hospice: “Integrity Home Care & Hospice is proud to be a long-term sponsor of the PCCC. It is a legacy of corporate, community and personal generosity dedicated to improving the lives of our most vulnerable children by financially supporting the charitable organizations so they can make a big impact.”

Bruce Long, President & COO of Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company: “Ozarks Coca-Cola has been a part of the Springfield community for over 100 years, and we proudly partner with Price Cutter to present the Charity Championship. One of our company goals is to continually serve the community and this Charity gives back so much for children we are honored to be a part of this tournament!”

Travis Comfort of Rick’s Automotive: “First of all, it’s a fun, well-managed event. It’s wonderful to see people helping people in need. We are happy to be involved in something that you can make one donation to, and it helps over 50 children’s charities. One of our favorite things is the money stays right here in the Ozarks to local charities helping our community in many different ways. We are blessed to be a part of something this special.”

UNRESTRICTED EXEMPTIONS

The PCCC is granting unrestricted exemptions to two former Missouri high school standouts, Fair Grove’s Brock Derrick and Poplar Bluff’s Carr Vernon.

About Brock Derrick: A 2013 Fair Grove graduate, Derrick was a four-time state qualifier. He was 17th at the state meet in 2011, after a runner-up finish in the Class 2 District 6 meet, and was 36th and 28th at state in his final two high school seasons. He then played for Evangel University, earning a runner-up finish at the 2015 Heart of America Athletic Conference and winning the Central Methodist Invitational. He also was the runner-up of the 2017 Springfield City Championship, tied for sixth at the 2019 Arkansas Open and turned pro a year later. He was 11th at the 2020 Cherokee Strip Classic in Oklahoma and missed two cuts by one stroke in big events on the APT Tour. He works at Millwood Golf & Country Club.

About Carr Vernon: Vernon played on an unrestricted exemption in the 2021 PCCC and missed the cut by one stroke. This season, he qualified for the U.S. Open sectionals, lost in two playoffs in Monday qualifiers at Korn Ferry Tour events in Kansas City and Nashville and has earned PGA Tour Canada status. A year ago, he finished a stroke shy of Monday-qualifying for the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic and was a five-time winner on the Minor League Golf Tour. In 2015, he played for Team USA in the Palmer Cup. A Poplar Bluff graduate, Vernon was All-State as a junior and senior (2012 runner-up) and was an All-American at California State-Monterey Bay. At age 16, he qualified for the 2010 U.S. Amateur and, in 2013, reached its round of 32.