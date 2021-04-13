The one-day 2021 Forsyth Tournament was a high-scoring affair.
The Clever Lady Jays, who won the tournament, outscored their opponents 32-14.
Their game against Forsyth was a down-to-the-wire finish. Clever jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings, but Forsyth responded with three runs in the fourth to tie it up. In the bottom of the fifth, Clever got on base due to an error and a hit by pitch by Rachel Essary. A fly to right field from the next batter allowed the runner on second to come home, and Clever won 5-4.
Forsyth’s other two games were blow outs, defeating Blue Eye 13-0 and Crane 12-0.
Blue Eye was able to score in its final two games, losing to Crane 10-9 and Clever 23-9.
Forsyth played at Skyline on Monday. The Lady Panthers had previously lost their home opener to Skyline 14-1. Their next game is at Strafford on Thursday, April 15. The Lady Panthers defeated Stafford in the Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament 13-12 during the first tournament of the season.
Blue Eye played at Billings on Monday, hosted Hollister on Tuesday and plays at Spokane on Wednesday evening. The Lady Bulldogs do not play again until next week on Monday, April 19, when they travel to Sparta.
