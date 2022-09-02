The Reeds Spring High School fall sports season began last week.
In football, the team started strong with a crushing defeat of Monett 20-0. Addison Abshire scored two touchdowns and Caden Wiest added another.
In softball, the team traveled to the Halfway Tournament. The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves softball team saw mixed results during the tournament. They lost to Norwood 8-1 and lost to Marshfield 6-1. The took home a win over the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats 3-2. In the victory over the Wildcats, Ally Fletcher hit a two-run home run and was also the winning pitcher. Ember Dawani added an RBI and Jamie Valentine was 2-2 at the plate.
In volleyball, the Lady Wolvesl competed in the Branson Invitational. During pool play, Reeds Spring beat Parkview 2-0, beat Summit Christian Academy 2-0, and lost to Republic 2-0. In the bracket round, the Lady Wolves lost to Branson.
In girls’ tennis, the team lost to Branson 9-0.
