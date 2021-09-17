Monday, Sept. 20

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis at Mt. Vernon

5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. Southwest (Washburn)

6 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Billings

6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Hillcrest

7 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Wheaton

7 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Clever

7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Aurora

Branson girls golf in Willard Tournament

Reeds Spring softball at Gainesville

Tuesday, Sept. 21

4 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis at Nevada

4:15 p.m. Blue Eye, Branson, Hollister cross-country in Nixa Invitational

4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis at Carthage

4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. Clever

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Aurora

6 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Fair Grove

6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer at Nixa

6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Ozark

6:30 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Cassville

Branson girls golf in Strafford Tournament

Wednesday, Sept. 22

8 a.m. Hollister girls golf at Strafford

4 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. Nixa

Reeds Spring softball vs. Halfway

Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Spokane

Thursday, Sept. 23

3 p.m. Branson girls golf at Nixa

4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Carl Junction

5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. Clever

6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Central Baptist College

6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Joplin

7 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Forsyth

7 p.m. Reeds Spring football vs. Hollister

Forsyth girls tennis vs. Greenwood

Friday, Sept. 24

4 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis at Parkview

7 p.m. Branson football vs. Carthage

7 p.m. Forsyth football at Skyline

Forsyth girls tennis in Nixa Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 25

Blue Eye cross-country in Gans Creek Classic

Forsyth volleyball in Galena VolleyBear Classic

Hollister volleyball in Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen Carl Junction Volleyball Tournament

Reeds Spring volleyball in Strafford Volleyfest

