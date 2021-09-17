Monday, Sept. 20
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis at Mt. Vernon
5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. Southwest (Washburn)
6 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Billings
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Hillcrest
7 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Wheaton
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Clever
7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Aurora
Branson girls golf in Willard Tournament
Reeds Spring softball at Gainesville
Tuesday, Sept. 21
4 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis at Nevada
4:15 p.m. Blue Eye, Branson, Hollister cross-country in Nixa Invitational
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis at Carthage
4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. Clever
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Aurora
6 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Fair Grove
6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer at Nixa
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Ozark
6:30 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Cassville
Branson girls golf in Strafford Tournament
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8 a.m. Hollister girls golf at Strafford
4 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. Nixa
Reeds Spring softball vs. Halfway
Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Spokane
Thursday, Sept. 23
3 p.m. Branson girls golf at Nixa
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Carl Junction
5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. Clever
6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Central Baptist College
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Joplin
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Forsyth
7 p.m. Reeds Spring football vs. Hollister
Forsyth girls tennis vs. Greenwood
Friday, Sept. 24
4 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis at Parkview
7 p.m. Branson football vs. Carthage
7 p.m. Forsyth football at Skyline
Forsyth girls tennis in Nixa Invitational
Saturday, Sept. 25
Blue Eye cross-country in Gans Creek Classic
Forsyth volleyball in Galena VolleyBear Classic
Hollister volleyball in Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen Carl Junction Volleyball Tournament
Reeds Spring volleyball in Strafford Volleyfest
