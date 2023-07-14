Residents and visitors to the Branson area have several options when it comes to hitting local recreational trails.

The city of Branson offers several trails and walking paths for those who want to get outside and enjoy the summer weather.

The walking and hiking trails in Branson include:

- Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area, which is located at the corner of Highway 76 and Fall Creek Road. The Lakeside Wilderness Area is a 140 acre wilderness area which offers a welcome reprieve from busy everyday lives, according to the City of Branson Parks and Recreation website.The area hosts a 5.3 mile network of trails offering various levels of difficulty. This trail system at Lakeside Forest Wilderness contains many unique features including a set of homemade stone steps leading down toward Lake Taneycomo, a waterfall, grotto and multiple caves. The area also has a nature themed playground and a pavilion near the trailhead and a covered porch swing is located near an original home site and utilizes existing stone columns and rock from the original home established in 1911.

- Roark Creek Trail, which is located at 1851 Roark Valley Drive, is 3.1 miles in length and follows Roark Creek from Lake Taneycomo up through the Roark Creek Valley. The trail is paved for 2.6 miles and connects the Branson Landing, North Beach and Stockstill Parks, making it ideal for walkers, runners and bike riders. This trail is a fairly flat hike while taking in scenic views of the creek and woods.

- Waterfall Trail is a rugged trail located at 1851 Roark Valley Drive. The .7 mile trail follows Roark Creek up a steep ravine. The terrain is scenic with a mature forest canopy, natural pools, rock outcroppings and a large waterfall. The trail is rugged with 2 creek crossings and can be impassable immediately after a heavy rain.

- Caudill Trail, located at 792 Caudill Way, is a shorter trail than the previously mentioned trails at .2 mile. The trail creates a loop through the park adjacent to a picnic area. The rugged mulch trail winds through a dense cedar wooded area, offering views of the park.

Branson also offers walking paths for those who may want to get out in nature but with a more stable pathway. Some of the walking paths offered are:

- Taneycomo Path is located along the banks of Lake Taneycomo. The path stretches along the banks of Taneycomo for .75 mile from Sunset to North Beach Park. This path is paved for its entirety deeming it a good fit for those who want to take in lake views while not having to navigate steep or difficult terrain.

- The Branson RecPlex has a walking path, located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway, which is a popular destination for walkers, according to the website. The walking path is a one mile asphalt walking and biking path which loops around the Branson RecPlex. The path is 8 feet wide to allow many walkers and bike riders. The path has views of the RecPlex aquatic center, ball field complex, soccer fields, park pavilions and a playground. There are restroom facilities available on site.

- Branson Hills Parkway Walking Path, which connects Buccaneer Drive to Hwy 248, is a 3.28 mile trail. It is a paved path over a hilly terrain. The Branson Hills Parkway Walking Path offers a great opportunity for cardiovascular exercise, states the website.

- Stockstill Park Walking Path, located at 524 Stockstill Lane, is a favorite park for families, according to the website. Stockstill Park features a .5 mile paved walking path next to Roark Creek which wraps around the softball fields and playground. This walking path is part of the larger Roark Creek Trail.

- Sunset Park Walking Path Sunset Park, located at 869 Sunset Road, features a paved and lighted .6 mile walking path adjacent to Lake Taneycomo. Exercise stations are offered along the path. A Disc Golf Course can be found in the interior of the walking path.

- North Beach Walking Path is located at 50 North Boardwalk. It is a scenic .75 mile walking trail along the banks of Lake Taneycomo. It connects to the Branson Landing boardwalk. Along the trail in North Beach Park is two fishing docks, picnic tables, barbeque grills and horseshoe pits.

For more information visit bransonparksandrecreation.com.