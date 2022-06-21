Find balance with a unique exercising experience on Table Rock Lake.

Ozarks SUP Yoga is a floating mobile yoga studio, which provides its clients several classes, workshops and retreats no matter the experience of the client. Their services combine the art of yoga with the tranquility of being on the lake with paddle boards, according to their website.

“We are helping others step out of their comfort zones to find balance in their life by bringing to the Ozarks the art of yoga into a blissful union with paddle boarding,” Owner and Instructor Danielle Arzt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We (are) encouraging you to dive deeper within yourself. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned, young or old, we will meet you where you are so you can find your true bliss.”

Artz said there are many benefits to Stand Up Paddle, also known as SUP, Board Yoga.

“There are seven benefits of SUP Yoga,” Artz said. “It defines technique on land, strengthens new muscles, relieves stress being in nature with fresh air surrounded by sounds of water and nature, improves breathing techniques, increases flexibility, drastically improves balance and (It) gets you outside.”

Ozarks SUP Yoga offers weekly classes. Every Wednesday is PaddleFit at 6:30 p.m. at Big Bear Resort, located at 130 Geyser Lane in Hollister. The PaddleFit class teaches clients how to use special techniques and power behind strokes to work the entire body.

According to Arzt, SUPing is a low impact exercise that is a combination of balance, strength, and endurance. It’s not only an excellent core workout but also the toes, legs, back, shoulders, arms and neck which all work together. All classes begin with stretching instructions on land. The instructors also go over SUP 101 and safety. Then students and instructors head out on the paddleboards for two water drills which target the cardiovascular system.

Every Saturday is SUP Board Yoga at 9:30 a.m. at Table Rock Lake Resort on Indian Point.

“SUP Yoga is a peaceful yet fun way to take your practice outdoors onto a floating mat,” stated the website. “Our classes are for all levels, even beginners. No worries if you have never been, all classes begin with SUP 101.”

There are two cost tiers, one for those who bring their own boards and one for those who need boards provided for all classes and workshops.

They also offer Sunset Paddles at Big Bear Resort every other Friday at 7 p.m. and offer Sunset Wine Paddles. The Sunset Wine Paddles class is for all-levels of paddlers.

“Grab your friends or your spouse for a lovely evening on the water,” stated the Facebook event. “We’ll begin with a SUP 101 instruction on land before we paddle out. We will then paddle a few coves while enjoying wine and a beautiful sunset to end the evening. All equipment and wine included.”

They also offer Guided Floating Meditation classes which the website stated “Nature offers a space to release our mind’s stress, tension, or worry.” These classes are an experience with calming benefits, where clients are instructed on how to induce meditation while they slightly rock from the waves beneath their paddleboard.

According to the website, they offer a three day retreat at their Annual SUP Yoga Retreat where clients can be fully immersed with the “bliss through an immersion of SUP, yoga, meditation and journaling.”

“On Sept. 9 through 11, we have a SUP Wellness Retreat in Lampe,” Artz said.

In July, they will be offering two special workshops; Floating Yoga & Sound Bath Immersion Workshop and the SUP with your PUP Workshop.

The Floating Yoga & Sound Bath Immersion Workshop on Monday, July 11 at 5:30 a.m. at the Hollister location. It will include the basic principles of sound therapy;

- An introduction to the healing properties of sound.

- Introduction to the chakra system.

- Vocal exercises and deep listening practices.

- Sound bath and sound meditation experiences.

- Discussion and sharing.

- Vinyasa Flow Yoga, a style of yoga characterized by stringing yoga postures together to move from one to another, seamlessly, using breath.

“Sound Healing is a meditative journey that involves Singing Bowls. The resonates that are produced by the different frequencies and vibrations of these precious metals promote ultimate relaxation,” states the event page. “The Sound Healing benefits the participants for up to 72 hours. It lowers your heart rate, slows your breathing, relaxes your muscles, releases tension, and brings stillness into the mind.”

Each student at this workshop will receive information on sound therapy, the chakra system, and meditative practices to take home.

The SUP with your PUP workshop brings together Stand Up Yoga and pet lovers. In this workshop, Arzt will teach students how to get their dog acquainted with paddle boarding.

Arzt said there are a few prerequisites for dogs to join the class.

“Dogs should be well behaved, socialized and comfortable in the water and have a life jacket,” Arzt said.

Arzt is the founder, lead trainer, instructor of OSY. She is also a Pro Ambassador for Glide SUP. In 2017, she completed a 200-hour Hatha Teacher Training at Ozark Mountain Yoga. That same year, she completed her SUP Yoga Teacher Training with a Boga Yoga Pro Ambassador in Florida. Shortly after her first two pieces of training, she jumped into teaching classes. In 2018, she founded Ozarks SUP Yoga, the first mobile floating studio in Southwest Missouri on Table Rock Lake. Recently she has created her own SUP Yoga Teacher Training.

According to the website, Arzt continues to deepen her own practices through training and workshops with yoga, meditation, trauma, reiki practitioners, and sound healers across the world. She also works as a mental health caseworker in the area.