Bradleyville Varsity Volleyball
Hard work. Attitude. Toughness.” ~ Head Coach Reggie Roepke
BRADLEYVILLE VARSITY VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
9/5 Hurley Home 5:30
9/7 Dora Home 5:30
9/11 NCA Away 5:30
9/12 Blue Eye Away 5:30
9/15 Plato Away 5:30
9/19 Galena Home 6
9/21 Niangua Home 5:30
9/25 Bakersfield Away 5:30
9/28 Mansfield Home 5:30
9/30 Houston Tourn
10/2 Bakersfield Home 5:30
10/3 Everton Away 5:30
10/5 Cabool Home 5:30
10/9 Niangua Away 5:30
10/10 Gainesville Away 5:30
10/16 Fordland Home 6
10/19-24 Districts
BRADLEYVILLE VOLLEYBALL ROSTER
Dietz, Keely
Guerin, Harley
Humbyrd, Makinna
Linkous, Bryana
Maggard, Sydney
Meltke, Amely
Rogers, Olivia
Sams, Taylor
Sims, Sierra
Smith, Emma
Swearengin, Rilee
Todd, Arica
VanWinsen, Abigail
Tessa Hampton Manager
Asst. Coach: Hannah Hodges“
Bradleyville Cross Country
“Progress over Perfection” ~ Head Coach Tracey Shipley
BRADLEYVILLE VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
9/7 Fair Grove
9/14 Hollister
9/19 Ava
9/26 Mtn. Grove
9/29 SofO
10/5 Conway
10/10 Hollister
10/17 Ava
10/21 Reeds Spring
BRADLEYVILLE CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Boys:
Will Mooney
Jens Pederson
Zander Carter
Chance Chandler
Girls:
Taylor Sams
Bradleyville Junior High Basketball
“I am excited to be back for my second year coaching the Bradleyville Junior High Lady Eagles. Junior High is a time for growth, exposure, and player development. That will be what we strive to accomplish every single day for the next few months. These girls have already experienced so much adversity, but their love of the game prevails. I am excited to see what they accomplish this season.”
~ Head Coach Emily Todd
BRADLEYVILLE JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL ROSTER
Blair, Layla
Fisher, Ebony
James, Ashlynn
Maggard, Cylea
Jones, Payton
BRADLEYVILLE JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL ROSTER
Hayden Whittaker
Jace Scott
Jesse Dalton
Noah Blair
Zayden Briley
Lane Jussel
Bryceton Briley
“I’m looking forward to the 2023 JH basketball season. The boys are working hard everyday and committing themselves to the success of this program. They are excited to start playing games!” ~ Head Coach Mark Scarbrough
BRADLEYVILLE BOYS JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
9/5 Thornfield Away
9/7 Lutie Away
9/11 SofO Home
9/12 Mark Twain Home
9/14 Niangua Home
9/15 Bakersfield Home
9/19 NCA Away
9/21 Taneyville Away
9/26 Taneyville Home
9/28 Blue Eye Away
10/3 Dora Home
10/6 Lutie Home
10/7-10/14 MTC Tourn Everton
10/16-20 Dora Tourn. Dora
