Anglers took to Table Rock Lake last weekend for a chance to show off their skill and luck.

On Saturday, April 15, the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented T-H Marina on Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City. The tournament was the third event of the season for the BFL Ozark Division, a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 events throughout the season, five qualifying tournaments in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five qualifying event winners, will advance to one of six BFL Regional tournaments. There they will compete to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing, the BFL All-American. The 2023 All-American event will take place May 31 through June 2, on Lake Hartwell in Seneca, SC.

Boater Clint Williams of Fayetteville, AR took home first place with his catch, a five-bass limit weighing 18 pounds, 6 ounces. Williams, a veteran MLF angler, notched his first career win across various levels of competition and earned $4,806 for his victory.

“I sight-fished in the morning, and caught a decent limit doing that,” Williams said. “Then I hit a spot where I knew there was a shad ball and caught two good culls on a swimbait.”

Williams said he caught about a dozen keepers during the tournament by fishing from the tournament takeoff location at the Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort to the dam. He relied on a 4.3-inch electric shad-colored Keitech Swimbait, as well as a variety of soft-plastic baits when he was sight fishing.

“I thought I needed one more really good bite for the win,” Williams said. “With five minutes left to fish, I pushed myself for all I was worth to catch that last good one. Then, I had some motor problems heading back and made it to weigh-in with 30 seconds to go. It was a nerve-wracking day. But when it’s your day, it’s your day.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament:

1st: Clint Williams

2nd: Cole Findley from Forsyth, MO with a five bass catch weighing 18 lbs. 3 oz. for a prize of $2,903 (includes $500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus).

3rd: Aaron Stanphill from Bella Vista, AR with a five bass catch weighing 18 lbs. 1 oz. for a prize of $1,605.

4th: Derek Felton of Willard, MO with a five bass catch weighing 17 lbs. 5 oz. for a prize of $1,121.

5th: Dustin Blevins from Harrison, AR with a five bass catch weighing 17 lbs. 13 oz. for a prize of $961.

6th: Shane Long from Willard, MO with a five bass catch weighing 181 lbs. 12 oz. for a prize of $881.

7th: Bobby Roberts of Lotawana, MO with a five bass catch weighing 17 lbs. 9 oz. for a prize of $801.

8th: Jeffrey Barrickman from Forsyth, MO with a five bass catch weighing 17 lbs 0 oz for a prize of $721.

9th: Wesley Rogers of Thayer, MO with a five bass catch weighing 16 lbs 14 oz for a prize of $641.

10th: Shawn Kowal from Linn Creek, MO with a five bass catch weighing 16 lbs 3 oz for a prize of $561.

Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

Brandon Ackerson of Afton, Oklahoma, caught a bass weighing 5 lbs. 1 oz., which earned the Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $725.

Jason Brown of Miami, Oklahoma, won the Strike King co-angler division and a total of $2,403 after bringing five bass to the scale which totaled 13 lbs. 13 oz.

The top 10 Strike King co-anglers finished:

1st: Jason Brown

2nd: Alan Bernicky from Joliet, IL with five bass weighing 13 lbs. 11 oz. for a prize of $1,751.

3rd: Ben Peters of Bennington, NE with four bass weighing 12 lbs. 1 oz. for a prize of $806.

4th: Jeremy White from Dittmer, MO with five bass weighing 11 lbs. 15 oz. for a prize of $561.

5th: Joe Tucker of Osceola, MO with five bass weighing 11 lbs. 14 oz. for a prize of $481.

6th: Brian Huber from Saint Charles, MO with five bass weighing 11 lbs. 13 oz. for a prize of $441.

7th: Tim Sisco of Fair Grove, MO with five bass weighing 11 lbs. 9 oz. for a prize of $400.

8th: Aaron Stross from Joplin, MO with five bass weighing 11 lbs. 8 oz. for a prize of $360.

9th: Shawn Kemper of Iberia, MO with five bass weighing 11 lbs. 7 oz. for a prize of $320.

10th: Donald Pailer from Arnold, MO with four bass weighing 11 lbs. 4 oz. for a prize of $280.

Kelsey Ray, of Joplin, MO, earned the Berkley Big Bass co-angler award of $362, catching a bass which weighed in at 4 lbs. 6 oz., the largest co-angler catch of the day.

After three events, Kyle Kitts, of Joplin, MO, leads the BFL Ozark Division Boater Angler of the Year race with 716 points. While Adler Odle, of Willow Springs, MO, leads the Strike King Co-Angler Division AOY race with 697 points.

For complete details and updated tournament information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.