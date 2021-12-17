Rich Gould, a Branson native, named one of the inductees into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Enrichment Class of 2022.

Gould, who was dubbed the ‘Dean of St. Louis sports’, retired in October after 34 years.

According to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame website, Gould was the longest-running sports director in St. Louis television history, as he handled sportscasts from August 1987 to October 2021. He did play-by-play, color analysis and interviews for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1997 to 2006, and NHL play-by-play in 1988 and 1989 for the St. Louis Blues.

Gould’s career includes working the Braggin’ Rights game between the University of Missouri and University of Illinois basketball teams and handling play-by-play as well for Mizzou and Saint Louis University Billikens basketball games. He also was the host and executive producer of the sports/entertainment “The Fan Show” from 2006 to 2009.

Gould graduated from Branson High School in 1974 and went on to earn a degree from Evangel University in 1979. He has worked as a sportscaster in three Missouri markets: Springfield’s KOLR 10 from 1978 to 1979, Hannibal/Quincy on WGEM from 1979 to 1985 and St. Louis on KPLR from 1987 to 2021. He also worked two years in Sacramento, Calif., for KRBK from 1985 to 1987, handling California-Davis University football and roller derby.

In a press release, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced their headliners for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement presented by Killian Construction Class of 2022.

According to the release, Chiefs’ Willie Roaf, Cardinals’ Matt Holliday, Lucas Oil’s Forrest Lucas and Miracle on Ice’s Ken Morrow will headline the upcoming Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement presented by Killian Construction, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 6 in Springfield at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

CEO & Executive Director Jerald Andrews on Wednesday, Dec. 15, unveiled the Class of 2022, which will be honored at the event.

A reception presented by Reliable Toyota will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 6, with the evening program to follow at 5 p.m. Associate sponsors are Advertising Plus, Bryan Properties, Great Southern Bank, Hiland Dairy Foods and Hillyard, Inc.

Joining Gould in the Class of 2022 are:

- Willie Roaf, Kansas City Chiefs

- Matt Holliday, St. Louis Cardinals

- Forrest Lucas, founder of Lucas Oil, the namesake for Lucas Oil Speedway & Lucas Oil Stadium

- Ken Morrow, a 1980 USA Hockey gold medalist and four-time Stanley Cup champion

- Julie Dorn, a University of Missouri All-American gymnast

- Jay Osborne, the longtime Nixa High School boys basketball coach

- Tim Poe, coach of the University of Central Missouri men’s golf program

- Steve Hesser, former Glendale High School and Drury University basketball coach

- Jon Leamy, the recently retired coach of the Missouri State University men’s soccer program

- Mike Swanson, Kansas City Royals Communications Executive

- Don Peterson, a 55-year scuba diving coach based in Springfield

- Randy Magers, a Missouri State University baseball & basketball standout

- Larry Whiteley, Conservationist & Outdoor Journalist 1984-1991 West Plains High School Volleyball Era

- Rick Byers, former football coach of St. Pius X High School 1998-2002 St. Pius X High School Football Era

Grain Valley High School Cheerleading Program

Helias Catholic High School Boys Golf Program

For more information visit mosportshalloffame.com/inductees-announced-for-2022-enshrinement-presented-by-killian-construction/.