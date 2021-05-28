The Forsyth Panthers baseball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday.
The Panthers lost 10-4 to Linn in the Class 3 Sectional game at Linn.
Scoring was even through four. Neither team was able to get on base until Forsyth earned a walk in the bottom of the third.
Both teams were scoreless until two runs were scored in the fourth by each. Linn took the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring three after earning three straight walks from Forsyth’s pitcher.
With a 5-2 lead, Linn added five more runs in the top of the seventh.
Forsyth attempted a comeback. The Panthers scored on errors by the catcher and second baseman. The rally was cut short after a strikeout and a tag out at home.
Forsyth started the season strong by winning five straight and earning a spot on the state rankings. Its season hit a roadblock after that, but the Panthers were able to take the No. 1 seed in districts. The Panthers ended the season 13-13.
