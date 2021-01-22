The Reeds Spring Wolves have managed two big wins in the last week.
Last Friday, Reeds Spring defeated rival Hollister 50-45.
It was only the third win of the season for the Wolves, but it was their biggest win yet. Hollister was 12-1 before that game and ranked as one of the top teams in Class 4.
Then on Tuesday, in the first round of the Spokane Tournament, Reeds Spring defeated 5-2 Southwest (Washburn) 62-57.
Junior Ty Cooper and senior Lance Hafar have been the top scorers and leaders for the Wolves.
The Wolves have seven more games left in the regular season before the start of districts.
Only four of their opponents have winning records as of Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The Wolves have the chance to end the season with a winning record.
