The Branson Pirates boys tennis team enters the postseason 9-2, not including tournament play.

The Pirates lost their first two regular season matches to Kickapoo and Bolivar before winning the rest of their matches.

They also won the Central Ozarks Conference regular season title for the fourth time in program history thanks to an undefeated regular season. In the individual tournament on Wednesday, the Pirates finished second, fourth, first and first in the four-flight tournament.

The Pirates competed at Republic for the Individual District Tournament on Friday. They will then host their district semifinal on Tuesday.

Branson secured the No. 1 seed after defeating Willard 5-4 in the regular season finale. Willard is also 9-2.

The complete Class 2 District 6 bracket was not released at the time of publication.

Forsyth, Reeds Spring face off in districts

Forsyth and Reeds Spring earned the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, in the Class 1 District 10 bracket. Forsyth (8-3) sits behind New Covenant Academy with The Summit Preparatory team because the combined team beat the Panthers 5-2 earlier this season in the Panther Classic.

Reeds Spring (3-10) has lost to Forsyth twice, NCA/SP twice, and played No. 4 Greenwood on Thursday for the first time this season.

Members from the two teams will compete in the Individual District Tournament this Saturday, May 8, at Forsyth High School. The teams will compete in the district tournament at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. The winner will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.