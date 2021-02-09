All of the athletes at the School of the Ozarks knew they weren’t going to have a fall sports season — or the beginning of a winter sports season.

In July, the College of the Ozarks announced that all athletics would be suspended until the spring semester began and then the situation would be reevaluated. Since the School of the Ozarks is a laboratory school on C of O’s campus, it had to follow those guidelines.

Sports did not begin at the very start of the spring semester, though. The athletes had to wait until February to play. But that time is finally here.

The Patriots started their season on Feb. 2 and have been cramming as many games into the final month of the regular season as they can.

The boys and girls teams played three games in the first week of February. The girls struggled, losing to New Covenant Academy, Seymour and Hurley in the first three games.

The boys, though, lost to New Covenant Academy, keeping the game close until the final minute. Against Seymour and Hurley, the boys won and were 2-1 as of Feb. 7.

The packed schedule of February continues for both teams. In one month, the two teams will combine for 17 games in 22 days.

Boys’ Schedule

Feb. 2 vs. New Covenant Academy (Loss, 44-35)

Feb. 5 at Seymour (Win, 46-43)

Feb. 6 vs. Hurley (Win, 65-56)

Feb. 9 at Chadwick

Feb. 12 at Niangua

Feb. 13 vs. Billings

Feb. 15 at Everton

Feb. 16 vs. Lutie

Feb. 20 Class 1 District 4 Tournament

Girls’ Schedule

Feb. 2 vs. New Covenant Academy (Loss, 48-21)

Feb. 5 at Seymour (Loss, 67-27)

Feb. 6 vs. Hurley (Loss, 44-35)

Feb. 9 at Chadwick

Feb. 12 at Niangua

Feb. 13 vs. Billings

Feb. 15 at Everton

Feb. 20 Class 1 District 4 Tournament