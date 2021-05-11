REEDS SPRING, Mo. — School of the Ozarks hosted the combined Class 1 and Class 2 District 6 meets on Saturday, May 8, at Reeds Spring High School.

The Patriot boys team walked away with 90 points and a team title for Class 2 District 6. The girls team earned fifth place overall, nine points shy of fourth place Blue Eye.

While the boys and girls finished with one gold medal each, they were able to place in the top four of several events to qualify for the sectional meet.

The boys 4x400-meter relay team of junior Titus Thompson, sophomore Johnathan Porter, senior Gideon Martin and junior Israel Reynolds ran the relay in 3 minutes, 43.02 seconds for gold. Blue Eye’s 4x4 also qualified, placing fourth. Freshman Braden Johnson, sophomore Alex Labrier, junior Ryan Cardenzana and sophomore Houston Parker competed in the relay for Blue Eye.

Junior Maisie Goodwin was the other gold medalist for the Patriots, placing first in pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches.

Cardenzana was the only individual boys medalist for Blue Eye, placing third in the 3,200-meter run.

Blue Eye had several gold medals on the girls side. Junior Kyla Warren ran a 13.05-second 100-meter dash for first. Junior Riley Arnold finished first in the 1,600-meter run (5:36.51) and 3,200-meter run (11:55.86); Arnold also anchored the 4x800-meter relay team of fellow juniors Braylynn Siercks, Alexis Litel and Michelle Palumbo-Lins that won in 10 minutes, 57.35 seconds.

School of the Ozarks’ girls 4x8 of junior Maya Burney, sophomore Ashley Fountain, freshman Abigail Sattazahn and freshman Sophia Osborne qualified for sectionals with a fourth place finish.

Arnold also placed third in the 800-meter run, followed by her twin sister junior Avery Arnold. Avery Arnold placed fourth in the 800 and two-mile. Junior Kyla Warren rounded out the girls individual events with a second place finish in the 200-meter dash.

Blue Eye and School of the Ozarks boys 4x8 teams qualified for sectionals too. Blue Eye’s team of Parker, sophomore Jadon Weaver, Labrier and Cardenzana placed second. S of O’s Reynold, senior Davis Garrison, freshman Shadrach Thompson and Titus Thompson placed fourth.

Blue Eye’s girls 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays (Warren, Litel, freshman Kieryn Fairchild, junior Makayla Johnson) placed second each.

S of O’s girls 4x2 (Goodwin, senior Erika Porter, freshman Mylee Hampsch, freshman Sophie Smith) placed fourth; and the girls 4x400-meter relay (Hampsch, Erika Porter, freshman Holland Houston, Smith) placed third. The boys 4x1 (Johnathan Porter, senior Levi Besser, sophomore Sam Mutrux, Martin) placed second; and the 4x2 (junior Elijah Bliss, freshman Caleb Widner, Mutrux and Garrison) placed fourth.

Smith and Erika Porter qualified for sectionals in individual events as well. Smith placed fourth in the 400-meter dash. Erika Porter placed third and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, respectively.

Four other individual girls qualified for the Patriots. Freshman Faith Martin and sophomore Macy Sanders went 3-4 in the triple jump. Junior Hope Nowack placed fourth in discus, and junior Winter Godfrey placed fourth in shot put.

Jonathan Porter, Gideon Martin and Garrison qualified in individual events on the boys side too. Porter placed third in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Gideon Martin placed second in long and triple jump. Garrison placed fourth in javelin.

Sophomore John Carswell placed second in pole vault and senior Caleb Roberts placed second in discus to round out the sectional qualifiers for S of O.

The Bulldogs and Patriots will head to Sarcoxie High School on Saturday, May 15, for the Class 2 Sectional 3 Meet.