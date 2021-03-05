MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — The Hollister boys basketball team were upset 63-56 by Ava to end its season.

The Tigers lost to the Bears in the Class 4 District 11 Championship on Friday night.

“I think the better team tonight won — I don’t think the better team overall won, but the better team tonight won,” Hollister head coach Pete Leonard said after the game.

Ava led for the entire game, starting with a 2-0 lead for the first two minutes of the game. After the first quarter, Ava led by eight.

At half, Ava still held the eight-point lead. Sophomore Garrett Snyder scored 12 of Hollister’s 27 first half points.

Shots continued to fall Ava’s way, forcing the Tigers to make shots of their own. At the end of the third quarter, Ava scored a jumper to put the Bears up by 10 — their first double-digit lead of the game.

Hollister attempted to cut the lead down, but shots dropped for Ava while the Tigers struggled to find open shots or make free throws. The Tigers ended the night 1-for-8 from the line.

Still, seniors Colby Teaster, Cole Jones and Brady Peterson spent their final eight minutes of their Hollister basketball careers finding shots to help their team.

Leonard said that drive and leadership from the seniors is what he will miss most from them.

“They built the foundation here at Hollister,” Leonard said. “They were an extension of me on the court. There were practices where I would be a few minutes late, and they’d have things started because they know what was expected.”

Ava ended the game with two players in double digits. Junior Andrew Dalton scored 33 of Ava’s 63 points.

“The ball just bounced Ava’s way tonight,” Leonard said.

Junior Josh Barlow ended the night with 16 points for Hollister; Jones and Snyder each had 15.

Hollister ends the season 18-7.