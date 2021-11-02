The Forsyth Panthers advance in the Missouri State High School Playoffs after a win on Friday, Oct 29, over the Houston Tigers in an overtime win.
The Panthers were tested by the Tigers before grabbing the 41-34 win in overtime.
The Panthers did not lead in the game until the first overtime when Rollie Fisher scored on a run. The Panthers held its defenses on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line to secure the win.
This win advances the Panthers to the semi-final round and will face Mtn. View-Liberty at home this Friday.
