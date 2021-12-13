Hollister Tigers Esports team competed in the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation double bracket state tournament.

According to a press release from Hollister School District, the Hollister Tiger Super Smash Brothers Ultimate team competed individually against 99 participants in the double bracket elimination state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 30. During this tournament, freshman Cade Shimon battled his way into the top 8, earning his spot in the state championship tournament.

Shimon competed in the state championship of the MOSEF Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament and tied for 5th in State.

Shimon said he had a lot of fun during the tournament.

“It was a great feeling, although I only got fifth, it was still fun to do,” Shimon said. “Hopefully next year I will compete at a higher level to get myself higher than fifth.”

Shimon said he enjoys playing games and the fact Esports offer him the chance to win scholarships is an added perk.

“I’m just a normal person who likes to play games for fun. I also thought I was going to be just some kid who does esports, but it’s more than that. I’m already getting opportunities I never thought I would,” Shimon said. “It gives me a chance to show people what I can really do. I also like that I could get scholarships for something that I enjoy.”

While Shimon was the only Tiger to make his way to the state championship tournament, his teammates did play their way into top spots. Freshman Luke Jackson tied for 9th and freshman Aidan Connell tied for 13th. Senior Lucas Linn tied for 17th, junior Dawson Bethell tied for 25th, and senior Olivia Drewry tied for 33rd.

“I feel like we fared very well, we had some defeats but that gave some learning opportunities and sweetness to our victories,” Head Esports Coach Micah Neal said.

This is Hollister’s second year with an Esports program, according to Neal.

“An Esports team is a bit different in composition than other sports because we play many different games in a season and will field different players for each of those games,” Neal said. “There is some overlap but we try to limit our players to two games in a season so they can focus and not be overwhelmed.”

According to Neal, the Tigers Esports team break down the individual competitors for games as followed:

- 3 for Rocket League

- 6 for Overwatch

- 5 for Super Smash Bros

- 5 for League of Legends

- 5 for Valorant

“On top of this, we try to maintain substitutes and a bench of younger players training for future years on the more complex games,” Neal said.

Neal said seeing the growth of the kids as they learn is important to him.

“Each of the kids have their strengths, weaknesses, and struggles. I try to teach them to leverage their strengths and to approach problems abstractly and calmly,” Neal said. “When I see growth in these areas it gives me joy.”

Neal said the Esports program can help the kids in many different job avenues in the future.

“Where there is a primary focus on the games, as those are a method to scholarships, there is also focus on support roles that can help to prepare the kids for roles in many different fields,” Neal said. “A big one for us is data collection and analysis, but there are many other roles associated with Esports such as programming, journalism, graphic design, and event planning.”

Neal said many kids have found their place in the program.

“Some of these kids haven’t found their niches in other activities but have found friends and a place to thrive here,” Neal said. “And I want all kids to have this opportunity available to them, so we are working at helping other schools in the area to establish these programs and will be hosting a tournament to welcome them in April.”

Neal said the competitors can earn scholarships by competing in these tournaments.

“I hope the (future of the program) will bring a lot of growth and scholarships for the kids,” Neal said.