John Bennett, a long time associate of Big Cedar Lodge recently broke the world record deadlift for athletes ages 80 to 84.

The feat took place on Saturday, May 6, at the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters American World Cup Bench Press and Deadlift Championships, hosted at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. During the championships, Bennett, 83, lifted 325 pounds, surpassing the previous record of 270 pounds, set in 2021. Despite an extensive history of fitness and weightlifting, Bennett said he had never trained for a competition like WABDL.

Bennett said he hopes others see his feat as encouragement to move towards their goals.

“Accomplishing a goal that centers on personal passion has given me the drive to keep pressing forward,” Bennett said. “I can only hope this encourages others to pursue their own goals and passions as well.”

Bennett has worked at Big Cedar Lodge team for more than 30 years, overseeing the resort’s fitness center and pools. His passion for fitness and latest achievement has further solidified his position as a leader in his role.

Barry Williams, recognized for his portrayal of Greg Brady in the popular ABC television series The Brady Bunch, expressed his support for Bennett, who he considers a close friend.

“It was very exciting, a wonderful weekend and we were all glad to see him take the mantle that he deserves,” Williams said.

Bennett said he feels blessed to have been able to accomplish a personal goal, but feels an even greater sense of appreciation for the team of people who have supported him.

“There have been so many people who have encouraged me over the years,” he said, specifically mentioning those who have impacted him most. “People, like Johnny Morris, who gave me the opportunity to develop and be part of a fitness program at Big Cedar Lodge has been a joy. And being supported for so many years by many friends and family members.”

Bennett made special mention of his wife, who will continue to show her support by making the trip with him for the WABDL World Cup in November.

“My wife, Debbie, has been my biggest fan,” Bennett said. “She pushes me to be the best I can be, and always celebrates each personal achievement as though she were experiencing it herself.”

The event World Cup will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is expected to draw participants from all over the world. Bennett will attempt to beat his own world record.