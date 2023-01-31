As winter weather hit last week many games were postponed but by the end of the week several area schools hit the court.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers took home the win against Hartville in the Mountain Grove Championship Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Panthers were behind the Eagles at the end of the first half, 28 to 21.

The Panthers hit the court hard in the third with a big rally, which proved to be the turning point in the game. Forsyth held Hartville to just two points by scoring nine points to tie the game at 30-30 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw the Panthers explode for 21 points to put the game away. Nine of four-quarter points came from the free throw line. Cooper Volvia was key in the quarter going five-for-six from the line. Ryder Blevins led Forsyth and all scorers with 21 points. He scored 12 of Forsyth’s 21 first-half points.

The Forsyth Panthers beat the Hartville Eagles 51 to 40.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves beat the Hollister Tigers 54 to 39 on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears faced the Billings Wildcats in Billings on Friday, Jan. 27. The Bears beat the Wildcats 54 to 50.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears hosted the Billings Lady Wildcats on Thursday, jan. 26. The Bears fell to the Wildcats 52 to 51.

Crane Pirates

The Pirates headed to Blue Eye to face the Bulldogs. The game went into triple overtime, with the Pirates finally taking the win with a score of 79 to 74.

Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs traveled to Purdy on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to face the Eagles, losing 42-46. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Bulldogs hosted the Crane Pirates, losing 74-79 in overtime.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Purdy Lady Eagles on Monday, Jan. 23, winning 56-23.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers hosted the Niangua Cardinals on Monday, Jan. 23, winning 76-42.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers traveled to Reeds Spring to face the Lady Wolves on Thursday, Jan. 26, losing 39-54.

S of O Patriots

The Patriots traveled to Bradleyville to face the Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 26 and won 71-54. Caleb Widner scored 18 points, Timba Saffle scored 13, Shadrach Thompson scored 13 and Graham Wilhoit scored 11.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots traveled to Bradleyville to face the Lady Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 26, losing 41-50. Samara Smith scored 11 points and Lily Todd scored 10 points. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Lady Patriots hosted the Billings Lady Wildcats, losing 51-55.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates had a rough trip to the Bolivar Liberator tournament, losing 70-55 to Bolivar and 63-55 to Strafford.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates picked up a win on the road at the Camdenton Lady Laker Shootout, beating the host team 59-44. The team also had a match against Springfield Catholic canceled on Jan. 25.