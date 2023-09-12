Tigers fall to Blue Jays
The Hollister Tigers hosted the Marshfield Blue Jays at home on Friday, Sept. 8, losing a hard fought battle 56 to 35.
The Blue Jays took an early lead in the first quarter, just seconds into the game as #25 John Visser scored a 25 yard rushing touchdown. After the extra point, Marshfield led 7-0. With eight minutes to go in the first quarter, Hollister’s Blake Brasser intercepted a Marshfield pass and ran it for a 64-yard return resulting in a Marshfield lead, 7-6. With six minutes to go in the first, Marshfield’s Marcus Blackstock completed a 32 yard pass to Hayden Duran for a touchdown, giving Marshfield a 14-6 lead with the extra point. With two minutes left in the first quarter, Hollister’s Zech Honey scored with a 4 yard rushing touchdown, followed by a Honey 2 point conversion, tying the game at 14.
Early in the second quarter, Hollister’s Honey scored again with a 2 yard rushing touchdown, giving Hollister the lead 20-14 after a missed extra point. Marshfield’s Dayvion Harris scored with a 22 yard rushing touchdown, giving the Blue Jays a 21-20 lead after the extra point. Marshfield’s Blackstock scored with a 68 yard rushing touchdown, giving Marshfield a 28-20 lead after the extra point. With five minutes left in the second, Hollister’s KK Conway scored with a 6 yard rushing touchdown, followed by a two point conversion, tying the game at 28. With two minutes to go in the half, Marshfield’s Blackstock completed a 7 yard pass to Robert Tindall for a touchdown, giving Marshfield a 35-28 lead after a successful extra point.
The Blue Jays added to their lead in the third quarter as Dayvion Harris scored with a huge 63 yard rushing touchdown, giving Marshfield a 42-28 lead after the extra point. With two minutes to go in the third quarter, Marshfield’s Harris scored with a 5 yard rushing touchdown giving Marshfield a 49- 28 lead after a successful extra point.
With four minutes left in the game, Hollister scored a 1 yard touchdown followed by an extra point making it a 49-35 score in Marshfield’s favor. Marshfield’s Harris gave the Blue Jays a larger lead with a 44 yard rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the game, making the score 56-35 following a successful extra point. The contest ended with a 56-35 score in Marshfield’s favor.
The Tigers will travel to Reeds Spring on Friday, Sept. 15, to face the rival Wolves in the annual Back Yard Battle. Marshfield will travel to Monett to face the Cubs the same night.
Wolves take a bite out of the Irish
The Reeds Spring Wolves bounced back to form on Friday, Sept. 8, as the took on the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish in an away game. The Wolves had struggled during the first few games of the season with several key players sustaining injuries.
However, the Wolves shut out the Irish with a 47 to 0 win. This week the Wolves will host the Hollister Tigers for the backyard Battle at their Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 15.
Panthers reign over the Jungle
The Forsyth Panthers have had a stellar beginning to their 2023 football season as they shut out the Clever BlueJays 55 to 0, on Friday, Sept. 8, at home.
The Panthers are 3 -0 and are propelling themselves to another exceptional season following last years success.
Branson falls to Willard 21-6
The Branson Pirates fell to 1-2 on the season after a tough 21-6 loss on the road at Willard.
The Pirates took the initial lead in the game in the second quarter when quarterback Luke McCormick threw at 25-yard touchdown pass to Tegan Asbury. The extra point was blocked, giving the Pirates a 6-0 lead.
It was all Willard on the scoreboard after Branson’s lone score of the game. Russell Roweton scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter to lead 7-6. With 20 seconds left in the first half, Willard scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-6 halftime lead.
Willard scored one final time on a 42-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. A successful two-point conversion provided the 21-8 final score.
The Pirates host undefeated powerhouse Nixa on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
