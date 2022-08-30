Ever wanted to try your hand at using ancient hunting tools? The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is hosting a unique lesson to teach how to throw an atlatl.

Introduction to Atlatl - Learn to throw a spear using an atlatl will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. The atlatl is an ancient hunting tool which predates the bow and arrow. Atlatls are used to throw long spear-like darts much further and faster than spears thrown by hand. Throwing with an atlatl is a fun and challenging activity for people of all ages, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website. The class is free but requires registration. Participants will be instructed by Conservation Educator Jordan Poe on the basics of throwing with an atlatl and have an opportunity to throw at targets.

“The atlatl is a type of spear thrower used to throw lightweight, fletched spears called ‘darts’. The atlatl essentially acts as an extension of the user’s arm, providing additional leverage that allows the dart to be thrown with much more force than a spear thrown by hand,” Poe told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Spear throwers, like the atlatl, have been found on nearly every continent and were used by many ancient peoples. In North America, atlatls were used to hunt large game, such as buffalo, prior to the invention of the bow and arrow.”

Poe said his goal is to not only teach through hands-on learning but also explain a bit of the history of the atlatl to those in attendance.

“In my experience, most people do not know what an atlatl is, and few have ever used one,” Poe said. “My goal with this program is to provide people with an opportunity to get outdoors and try something new and fun. I do plan on talking a little about the history of atlatl, but this will be a mostly hands-on class where participants will be learning to throw with the atlatl.”

Poe said the technique of atlatl throwing is a lost art.

“I am certainly not an expert on atlatls or atlatl throwing. It is somewhat of a lost art. I learned the basics of throwing from one of our volunteers in the St. Louis area, Dawn Wagner. She is one of the few brave souls who hunt with an atlatl. She was the first woman (in recent history) to successfully harvest a deer with an atlatl in Missouri, after it became a legal hunting method in 2010,” Poe explained. “I am certainly not skilled enough with an atlatl to attempt hunting with it, but I do enjoy throwing at targets and teaching others what I have learned. Atlatls can be challenging to use but are a lot of fun, especially once you start to have some success hitting the target. Most people who try it really enjoy it.”

According to Poe, he may teach more atlatl classes in the future if interest in this class is good.

“I certainly plan to have more programs like this in the future. How often they are scheduled will likely depend on how much demand we see,” Poe said. “If there is enough interest in atlatls, I also plan to host a class showing participants how to make their own atlatl and darts.”

For more information call 417-334-4865 ext. 4513 or to register visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com.