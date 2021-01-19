In seeking ways to enhance a family’s experience when they visit the Branson Lakes area, Ballparks of America is announcing a partnership with White Water and Silver Dollar City for the 2021 summer season, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The partnership, a first-time venture, is designed to give families entertainment options with flexibility since ball playing often comes with changing schedules.
The partnership will give every registered player a five-day ticket to White Water water park, a tropical oasis that is 13-some acres of family-friendly water rides, located next door to Ballparks of America. Additionally, participating players and their families will have access to exclusive ticket pricing to both White Water and White Water’s founding attraction, the famed Silver Dollar City 1880s-style theme park. There will also be a players-only option of a discounted upgrade to a two-park, five-day ticket.
This game-changing addition to the Ballparks of America tournament experience will help Ballparks of America to continue encouraging important principles to practice among young players: the value of family time spent together in a memorable surrounding, good sportsmanship and teamwork.
In addition to exclusive ticket pricing, Ballparks of America is renaming two of its tournaments. “The Mid-Summer Classic” which runs from July 9-15, will be renamed the “Time Traveler Showdown” for Silver Dollar City’s cutting edge, spinning roller coaster, Time Traveler. “Bring the Thunder” which runs from July 27-29, will be renamed the “KaPau Plummet Klassic” for White Water’s most exciting and thrilling waterslide. Silver Dollar City and White Water are committed to planning special events at their parks for each of the newly named tournaments.
“This partnership will provide families more opportunity to play together while visiting the region. We are excited to be part of this offering - one that includes discovering adventure at our internationally-awarded properties,” said Angela Davis, Director of Sales, Silver Dollar City Attractions. “The citizens of Silver Dollar City Attractions welcome Ballparks of America, the players and their families with open arms and look forward to making their stay even more memorable,” Davis said.
Ballparks of America schedules games in a way that gives participants plenty of time to enjoy Branson and turn what is already a great tournament experience into fun for the entire family. In an average year, Ballparks of America brings over 12,500 people to Branson during a three-month season, while Silver Dollar City and White Water entertain more than 2-million guests annually.
“To share these gems of the Ozarks with all our players and families will solidify Ballparks of America as the premier destination for baseball families across the nation,” says Ballparks of America General Manager Scott Bailes. “As a 40-year native of the Ozarks, I cannot put in words my excitement regarding teaming up with Silver Dollar City and White Water,” Bailes concluded.
