Blue Eye Bulldogs

Blue Eye defeated Green Forest 55-21 on Monday, Nov. 28 in the

first round of the Omaha Border Classic. Logan Isbell scored 17 points,

Colton Spinning scored 16 points and Jadon Weaver scored 13 points. The Bulldogs then faced The New School Cougars on Thursday, Dec. 1, losing 73-42. Colton Spinning scored 14 points and Logan Isbell scored 11 points. In the third round of the Omaha Border Classic, Blue Eye lost to Lead Hill 62-56 with Jared Weaver scoring 14 points and Braden Johnson scoring 13 points.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs hosted their annual Blue Eye Girls Invitational tournament, which began with the Lady Bulldogs facing off against the Forsyth Lady Panthers in round one on Monday, Nov. 28. Blue Eye lost to Forsyth 51-35. In the second round of the tournament, the Blue Eye beat the Exeter Lady Tigers 79-20. The Lady Bulldogs won the 5th place game over the Spokane Lady Owls 60-56.

Bradleyville Eagles

The Bradleyville Eagles did not have a game during the week of Monday, Nov. 28.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

The Lady Eagles took to the court against the Seymour Lady Tigers on Monday, Nov. 28. The Lady Tigers dominated Bradleyville 64-17. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Bradleyville faced off against the Bakersfield Lady Lions. The Lions took the win 50-31.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates had a rough go during the 2022 Battle at the Border. The home squad dropped 2 of 3 tournament games, edging Waynesville for a 69-68 win between a 74-47 loss to Lake Hamilton and a 58-44 loss to Mountain Home. The tournament was the team’s opener for the season, leaving them at 1-2 on the year.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates followed up their 37-35 opening season win against Springfield Central by sweeping all three games to win the 2022 Battle at the Border. The team cruised over Lake Hamilton 52-32 and Waynesville 66-41 in their first two games. In what became a championship matchup of unbeaten teams, the Lady Pirates edged Mountain Home 65-64. The team is 4-0 on the year.

Crane Pirates

The Crane Pirates played in the Pierce City Invitational, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In the first round the Pirates lost to the Billings Wildcats 48-40. In the second game of the invitational, the Pirates faced host Pierce City Eagles. The game was back and forth ending in a win for the Eagles in overtime 48-42. In their last game of the tournament, the Pirates beat the Exeter Tiger 74-66.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Crane Lady Pirates hosted their Annual Crane Lady Pirates Invitational last week. The Lady Pirates took on the Verona LadyCats in their opening game of the tournament. Crane dominated the court taking home their first win of the tournament 81-31. In their second match of the tournament, the Lady Pirates faced off against The Greenwood Blue Jays. The Lady Pirates took home the win against the Blue Jays 56-18.

In the championship game of the tournament the Lady Pirates faced off against the Hollister Lady Tigers. The Crane Pirates defeated the Lady Tigers 50-39 to defend their home court and win the 2022 Crane Basketball Invitational championship in Crane on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Lady Pirate defensive effort set the tone for the game. In the first eight minutes the Lady Pirates scored 17 points while limiting the Lady Tigers to just five points. In the first quarter, Crane’s Kaylie Vaught, Taylor Cleveland and Gracie Rich went to work offensively. Cleveland gained seven points in the first quarter, Vaught six and Rich four giving the Pirates a 17-5 lead as they headed into the second quarter. In the second quarter, Hollister began finding its way to the bucket but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Lady Pirates who finished the first half with a 32-18 lead.

The Tigers outscored Crane over the final two periods but could not take the lead from the Lady Pirates. The Lady Pirates took home the championship title of their tournament with a 50-39 win. The Lady Pirates are 4-0 this season.

Forsyth Panthers

In the opening game of the 62nd Annual Forsyth Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the host Forsyth Panthers took on the defending tournament champions, the Gainesville Bulldogs.

The Panthers came onto the court with determination. They put some distance between themselves and the Bulldogs early on. Leading the Panthers in points were Cooper Voliva, who ended up scoring 20 points and Ryder Blevins gained 18 points for the Panthers. The Panthers never lost their lead, winning with a decisive 68-35 over the Bulldogs.

In the championship game the Panthers took on the Hollister Tigers. The Panthers jumped out to a 14 point first quarter lead over Hollister. The Panthers held on throughout the game for the 45-41 win to claim their first tournament title since 2017. Blevins and Voliva were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

In the Blue Eye Girls Invitational Tournament, the Forsyth Lady Panthers outlasted the host the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs 51-35 in an opening round game on Monday, Nov. 28. The Lady Panthers led most of the game but the Lady Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, when the Lady Panther’s 12 point lead dropped down to three point lead as Blue Eye’s press defense began to take hold of the scoreboard. The Lady Panthers quickly turned the tables in their favor going on a 12-1 run to put the game away. Leading Forsyth in points was Annabelle Barrickman with 13 points, Macy Sanders adding 10 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Blue Eye was led by Samantha George with 10 points.

The Lady Panthers took home 3rd place in the Blue Eye Girls Invitational Tournament when they knocked off Berryville 54-46.

Galena Bears

The Galena Bears saw action in the Gem City Classic last week. In the first round the Bears faced the tournament host, the Diamond City WildCats. The Bears beat the WildCats 59-56. In round two, Galena lost 51-63 to the Thomas Jefferson Independent Cavaliers and lost to Mt. Vernon Mountaineers 53-61.

Galena Lady Bears

The Lady Bears hit the court in the Crane Lady Pirates Invitational against the Greenwood Blue Jays in the opening round. Galena lost to Greenwood 53-49. In the second round of the tournament, the Lady Bears beat the Verona WildCats 65-44. During the third round, Galena defeated the Pierce City Eagles 47-40.

Hollister Tigers

The Tigers took to the road to face the Bradleyville Eagles on Friday, Nov. 18 and walked away with a 88-44 win. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Tigers hosted the Spokane Owls and collected another win, 60-36.

During the 62nd Annual Forsyth Boys Basketball Tournament, which saw the Tigers face off against the Carl Junction Bulldogs on Tuesday Nov. 29, the Tigers overcame a stout defensive effort from Carl Junction to claim a 58-46 win. After the Tigers jumped out to an early lead, the Bulldogs picked up the defensive pressure, took the lead briefly in the second quarter and stayed close until the latter stages of the game. Garrett Snyder showed his skills on the court scoring nearly two thirds of the Tigers points, netting 37 points.

On Thursday Dec. 1, the Tiger continued in the 62nd Annual Forsyth Boys Basketball Tournament where they faced the tournament hosts, the Forsyth Panthers. The Tigers dominated the Panthers 77-40, taking their second win of the tournament.

In the championship game of the Forsyth Tournament the Tigers once again face off against the Forsyth Panthers. This time the Panthers were ready for the Tigers as they jumped out to a 14 point first quarter lead. The Tigers tried to rally to gain ground. They got within two points late in the game, but the Panthers held on for the 45-41 win. Garrett Snyder from Hollister was named the Tournament MVP and led the Tigers with 17 points.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers hosted the Ava Lady Bears on Monday, Nov. 21, losing 29-76.

The Lady Tigers faced the Monett Lady Cubs at the Crane Lady Pirates Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 29, collecting a win with a score of 36-29. In the second game of the Crane tournament the Lady Tigers faced off against The Cassville Lady Cats, taking home their second win of the tournament 32-21. The Lady Tigers advanced to face host the Crane Lady Pirates in the Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Tigers fell to the Lady Pirates 50-39.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Reeds Spring Varsity took the week off as the school prepared for the Football Class 3 State Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves took part in the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs Invitational, which saw them lose to Berryville 29-56 in the first round game and lose to Spokane 40-46 in the second game. Reeds Spring grabbed the 7th place defeating Exeter Tigers 60-21.

S of O Patriots

The S of O Patriots traveled to Fordland to face the Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 29, collecting a win ending in a 55-48 score. Nehemiah Thompson scored 17 points.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots lost to the Chadwick Lady Cardinals 50-9 on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and took a loss against the Mtn. Grove Lady Panthers 64-31 on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Fordland Invitational. The Lady Patriots defeated Conway in the Fordland tournament on Friday, Dec. 2, 40-39. Samara Smith scored 16. Kinley Sharp hit a 3 pointer to tie the game at 39 and Holland Houston made the go ahead free throw.