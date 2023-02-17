Hollister student Boston Huck recently signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.
“I am happy I get to play college football close enough for my Mom to come and watch me,” Huck said.
Huck will play football for Grand View, which competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the NAIA.
