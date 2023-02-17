Heather Huck (mom) Boston Huck Nolan Huck (brother) Chad Huck (dad).jpg

Boston Huck signs his letter of intent as His mom Heather, dad, Chad and brother Nolan look on.

 Courtesy of Hollister School District

Hollister student Boston Huck recently signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I am happy I get to play college football close enough for my Mom to come and watch me,” Huck said.

Huck will play football for Grand View, which  competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the NAIA. 

