The Reeds Spring School Foundation is hosting their Annual Wolf Howl Scramble Golf Tournament to help raise funds to benefit Reeds Spring seniors and to benefit the school’s teachers.

The scramble will be held on Monday, Oct. 3 at Pointe Royale in Branson starting at 9 a.m. Team and sponsor spots are still available for those who would like to tee off for a good cause, according to Reeds Spring School Foundation Chairman Ben Fisher.

“We need both teams and sponsors. A four-player team costs $400, but you can get a great sponsorship package for $500,” Fisher told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So, for just a little bit more, you can play in the tournament and get your company’s name in front of many people.”

Those participating in the scramble can expect a day full of fun and community bonding, Fisher said.

“In addition to 18 holes of golf, there will be several on-course games, like Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin,” Fisher said. “Everyone also receives a boxed lunch and there will be raffle prizes at the end of the day. The best part of the event is knowing that you are helping students and teachers while having fun and getting exercise!”

Fisher said all the proceeds will go to either helping seniors to continue their education or to give funds to the district’s teachers for classroom projects.

“The money raised will be used to provide scholarships to Reeds Spring seniors so they can continue their education after high school,” Fisher said. “We’ll also use some of the money to fund classroom grants for Reeds Spring teachers.”

The Reeds Spring School Foundation was established in 2010 and has given more than $500,000 in college scholarships to Reeds Spring graduates. The foundation has also funded over $38,000 in classroom mini-grants to district teachers and in dual-credit assistance.

For more information or to register visit www.rs-wolves.