The 11th Annual Championship Golf Tournament to benefit Children Miracle Network took place on June 25, at Pointe Royale Golf Course in Branson.

More than 160 golfers competed in morning and afternoon flights with all the proceeds benefiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The tournament was presented by Branson’s Aquarium at the Boardwalk and featured a hole-in-one contest on hole 12 for a chance to win a car, but no golfer carded a hole-in-one.

“I want to thank everyone who played and made the tournament a huge success,” Tournament Director Hank Williams told the Branson Tri-Lakes News.

Each flight recorded their own set of tournament winning teams, and also individual winners for specialty events like closest to the pin and longest drive.

In the morning flight, The Championship Flight was won by Randy Engman, Craig Linson, Todd Tearney, and Roy Sinfer. Second place went to the team of Gary Camp, Doug Meadows, Bob McDowell, and Chuck Ritter. Third place went to Jeff Thomas, Gary Vineyard, Rob Hughes, and Jeff Buckmaster.

In the A-Flight, first place went to the team of Rand Woods, Pete Bunce, Henry Simmons, and Mark Calovich. Second place were Seth and Greg Wood, Stevan Strejcek, and Mike Sportsman. Third place’s team was Dustin Nelson, Nathan Owens, Clayton Murphy, and Joe Newman.

The B-Flight was won by Zach Whorton, Jay Wallace, Chris Landwehr, and Lane Hamilton. The runner-up position went to Doug W. Horton, Steve Hensley, and Stewart and Steve Dixon. Third place was achieved by the team of Tyler Lipper, TJ Preme, Austin Wingate, and Trey Stone.

Closest to the pin on hole 2 was Sam Domino, hole 8 was Mark Calovich, hole 12 was Alvie Russell, and hole 17 Mark Calovich again. Vern Underwood won the men’s long drive, and James Henry was the long drive for James Henry.

In the afternoon flight, The Championship Flight was won by Wyatt and Cash Clouse, and Tyler and Cody Misemer. Second place went to the team of Al Waller, Sean and Grant Wiliamson, and Chris Verheyen. Third place to Chuck Bristow and Corey Ross.

In the A-Flight, first place went to the team of Trent Simpson, Austin Lenox, Dustin Sullens, and Wes Bowling. Second place were Jake Battlack, Eroll Cordell, Bob Smithers, and Joe Pororski. Third place’s team was Kale Schnake, Clark Ragan, Stacy Paulsen, and Gary Allen..

The B-Flight was won by John Briggs, Dakota Hagenno, Cody Acklin, and Andrew Tarka. The runner-up position was Mike Fears, Vic Viscio, Glenn and Travis Niezgoda. Third place went to the team of Eric Harleman, Dylan Newman, Billy Ziebelz, and Craig Jones.

There was no long drive winner for the men, but Mark Rapinchuck won the long drive for seniors, and Melissa Hershend the long drive for women.