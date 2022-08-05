A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center.
Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin, Kentucky 21-14 and 21-11 in the best of three championship match. Ervin did not lose a single game the entire singles competition.
“I left it all out there,” Ervin said after the win. “That’s what I do, everyone who knows me, I fight until I’m out.”
ACO President and CEO Frank Geers expressed his joy for the new King.
“We’re so happy for Craig Ervin, his wife Ashley and their family for Craig’s big win this weekend,” Geers said. “Craig has come in second so many times this season, and it’s great to see him take the winner’s crown and cape this weekend.”
The event also saw a two-time world champion, as Katlyn Hamm of Burlison, Tennessee won both the Women’s Singles Championship and Co-Ed Doubles Championship with partner Josh Glover of Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Other winners include Kaleb and Isaac Hurt of Banco, Virginia winning the World Doubles Championship, Johnny Thomas of Cropwell, Alabama winning the Senior Championship match.
