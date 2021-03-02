The Hollister girls basketball team defeated McDonald County in its final game of the regular season to secure 20 wins before the postseason even began.
The Lady Tigers suffered three consecutive losses to Marshfield, Rock Bridge and Republic before the win. The three losses were the only consecutive losses of the season.
Hollister ended the regular season 20-6 with only one loss to a Class 4 opponent, Mt. Vernon by three in January.
Hollister entered the Class 4 District 11 Tournament with the No. 1 seed and a bye for the first round.
The Lady Tigers’ first game of the tournament was Tuesday, March 2, against No. 4 Ava.
The results of that game were not available at the time of publication.
Ava was 19-5 going into the game.
