The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is hosting several events for families in June.

On Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, the center is hosting its annual Kids Fishing Day. The annual event, which is in its 16th year, takes place in conjunction with Free Fishing Weekend in Missouri. Children ages 15 years old and younger can attend the free event at Belladonna Pond on the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery property, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. The event gives kids the chance to cast lines into the pond to try to catch sunfish or catfish, which will be stocked in the pond.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website, Kids Fishing Day is designed to help children and youth groups learn about fish, fish habitat, fishing techniques, and the basics of fishing. The center will provide some loaner fishing poles and worms for bait.

The event is again under the instruction of MDC Naturalist Leah Eden.

“The education pond at the hatchery will be open for fishing,” Eden said in a previous interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The thing I enjoy most about Kids Fishing Day is seeing the joy and excitement when a child catches a fish.”

The fish hatchery will host its Summer Guided Fish Hatchery Tours June through August. The 35 minute tours are free to the public Tuesday through Friday at 10 a.m.,11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The Hatchery is closed Sunday, Monday and on all state holidays. There is no pre-registration required for the tours. Those interested in taking a guided tour should meet in the conservation center lobby right before tour times.

The hatchery is also open to the public with fish food machines open for families to feed the trout at the hatchery.

The staff of the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery will also be hosting an introduction to fly rod casting program on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the center.

There is limited space available for this instructional program so pre-registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own gear, but there will be some loaner fly fishing rigs available.There will not be wading during the program so attendees need not bring their waders. It is recommended attendees dress for the weather, a brimmed hat and polarized sunglasses are recommended, according to the MDC website.

For more information on any of these programs email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-334-4865 ext. 0.