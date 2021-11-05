The Branson High School and Junior High fall sports teams have wrapped up their season.

According to a newsletter from the Branson School District, the Branson Pirates had a successful 2021 fall season. Branson sports teams scored hard-earned victories, learned from losses, and grew as individuals and as teams through every practice and game.

The Branson School coaching staff took a moment to reflect on their experiences and the athletes they had the honor to coach during the 2021 fall season.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

FOOTBALL

“I am proud of our football team this fall. It has been a season not absent of adversity, but I feel through this year our team has learned the importance of ‘Rising Up’,” High School Football Head Coach Anthony Hays said. “We have proven that we are a group that gets up after being knocked down. I believe this trait of perseverance has not only served our players well on the field, but has made them even better young men off the field.”

SOCCER

“In a record setting season, this group of players added another chapter to the legacy of our team and raised the bar even higher for the next team,” High School Boys Soccer Head Coach David Brenner said. “We say it every day, be better today than we were yesterday.”

VOLLEYBALL

“There was growth throughout this season. We had many kids step up in roles that were asked of them,” Branson High School Girls Volleyball Head Coach Francie McBride said. “We are excited for the growth that we have seen, both as a team and as individuals, and we are eager to get back in the gym to work with this group of young ladies. The future is bright.”

SOFTBALL

“This was a huge season for our softball program,” High School Softball Head Coach Josh McKee said. “They worked hard at practice and were prepared on game days. With their focus to improve, our program took a major stride in the conference and as a whole in the softball community.”

GOLF

“The 2021 High School Girls Golf season was another success with new additions, top ten finishes, and team improvement,” Branson High School Girls Golf Team Head Coach Tim Long said. “The season culminated in another trip to the State Tournament.”

TENNIS

“Our women’s tennis program was successful on all levels,” High Girls Tennis Assistant Coach Anthony Hampton said. “I truly believe every player improved their game this season. This team has shown super leadership and represented our school well all year long.”

CROSS COUNTRY

“The Cross Country boys have had a solid season, with many noteworthy team recognitions,” High School Boys Cross Country Head Coach, Doug Furtkamp said. ”Now, we shift our focus to heading into 5A Districts at Bolivar this coming weekend.”

“This year’s group of Lady Pirates have demonstrated an extraordinary work ethic throughout the season. They have a close bond and are constantly encouraging and celebrating the accomplishments of their teammates,” High School Girls Cross Country Assistant Coach Gary Neal said.

CHEERLEADING

“Our fall cheer season was a great success. We cheered on the football Pirates each Friday night and qualified for State competition,” High School Cheerleading Head Coach, Stacy Alms, says, We made lots of fun memories and learned a lot along the way. We enjoyed every minute of it and are already looking forward to next season.”

DANCE

“Wrapping up the fall season, the Branson Sweethearts are humbled by all the support they have been shown,” Coach Kristen Dasto said. “They were able to perform at all home football games this season, as well as the pep assembly. As competition season is right around the corner, the Sweethearts are looking forward to each and every opportunity they are given to share school pride and team spirit.”

JUNIOR HIGH SPORTS

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

“The Branson Junior High Football Teams took steps forward this year in becoming successful high school football players in the near future,” Junior High Coach Tucker Pierce said. “The kids worked extremely hard on the field and in the classroom and really showed that they are outstanding young adults with bright futures. Their coaches are extremely proud of them.”

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

“This season, the 7th and 8th grade Girls Volleyball Teams showed tremendous growth through adversity,” Branson Junior High Assistant Volleyball Coach and Youth Director, Madison Lachnit said. “They both battled through losing players to injuries and rallied together as a team to work together and finish the season strong. I can’t wait to continue to watch them grow and compete.”

JUNIOR HIGH CHEERLEADING

“This fall season was one of our bests,” Junior High Cheerleading Coach Sarah Yocum said. “The majority of our squad was new to cheerleading and grew tremendously. They worked hard, were able to stunt, and overall had fun with the sport.”

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

“Our boys team showed a lot of grit and determination this year while racing in all weather, from heat to rain and mud,” Junior High Boys Cross Country Assistant Coach Tag Grisham, said.

“The Junior High Cross Country Girls team was ‘small but mighty’ this year,” Assistant Coach Tag Grisham said. “Though few in number, we were strong in character, hard work, and leadership. Our 7th and 8th grade girls team grew as athletes as they pushed themselves to get better every day.”