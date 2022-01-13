The School of the Ozarks Patriots returned to court action last week.
The Patriot girls hosted the School of the Ozarks Patriot Winter Games, a four team round robin tournament. Participating in the tournament were Galena, Hurley, Southern Missouri RUSH Sr. High Home School Association, and S of O.
On Friday, Jan. 7 the S of O girls faced off against Hurley. The Patriots defeated the Lady Tigers 44-33. S of O was led to victory by Kinley Sharp, who scored 13 points, and Kami Bradshaw, who scored 9 points.
In tournament play on Saturday, Jan. 8, RUSH defeated Hurley 55-36 and S of O was defeated by the Galena Lady Bears 35-32. S of O’s Maddie Lundeen led with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Holland Houston also gave a good show with 11 rebounds.
The tournament continues this week.
Also in action the Patriot boys faced off against the Blue Eye Bulldogs in their first game of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Bulldogs were victorious 62-30. Leading the Patriots in scoring were Israel Reynolds with 12 points and Lucas Wright with 8 points.
