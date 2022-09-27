The Forsyth Panthers football team edged out Skyline Tigers on Friday, Sept. 23 in their home conference game by a score of 35-34.
The offensive battle resulted in a 4-1 overall record for the Panthers and a record of 1-4 for the Tigers.
Forsyth will face the Diamond Wildcats at home on Friday, Sept. 30.
